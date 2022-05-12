The 4-H Piggy Bank Contest winners have been honored.

The contest is a way for 4-H members to utilize their creativity, recycle items around their house and learn the valuable life skill of saving money. More than 300 students in Macon County made a 4-H piggy bank this year.

fourth-grade division placings

1st place ; Brady Wix

2nd place: Cohen Draper

3rd place : Jaxon McDuffee.

Fifth-grade division placingS

1st place: Adison Turner

2nd place: Addison Key

3rd place: Landon West.

Junior high division placings

1st place: Jessa Spears

2nd place: Gracie Hagan

3rd place: Georgianna Robertson.

Senior high division placings 1st place: Stone Copas

2nd place:: Leah Perkins

3rd place: Evan Cook.

Overall placings

1st place: Brady Wix

2nd place: Jessa Spears

3rd place: Adison Turner.

The winning piggy bank from each fourth- and fifth-grade classroom, 4-H club and the junior high and senior high were on display at the main branch of Macon Bank & Trust Company from April 11-15.

Macon Bank & Trust Company sponsors the contest by awarding each grade division winner with $25 and allowing the 4-H members’ piggy banks to be displayed at their main branch location.

— Submitted

Submitted

