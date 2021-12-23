The Macon County 4-H Public Speaking Contest was held at the Macon County Junior High School on Dec. 8 with 70 participants in attendance. Fourth and fifth grade classroom winners, homeschool club winners, and sixth, seventh and eighth grade members participated.
The top two of each grade division advance to the Sub-Regional contest held on Jan. 20 at Hyder-Burks Agricultural Pavilion.
Winners in the fourth grade were Kelsey Roark, first place; Camden Haehl, second place; and Avery Austin, third place.
Fifth grade winners were Carter Haehl, first place; Anna Kate Gammons, second place; and Harry Polston, third place.
Sixth grade winners were Roman Clark, first place; Emma Goad, second place; and Ashley Hackett, third place.
Seventh grade winners were Allie Kate Austin, first place; Katie Byrne, second place and Noah Hansen, third place.
Eight grade winners were Jessa Spears, first place; Vivien Likens, second place; and Taylor Ward, third place.
The 4-H Club would like to thank Mr. Tony Boles, Mr. Jamie Kelley and the MCJH staff, the elementary schools’ staff, Mr. Rick Taylor, and the county school bus drivers for their assistance with the contest.
