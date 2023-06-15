47th Annual Hillbilly Days to be the best yet!

Hillbilly Days has been a tradition in Macon County for 47 years. Past events have included pie eating contests, bobbing for apples, relay races, even outhouse races around the town square.

This year brings a new event, disc golf, dubbed the “Hillbilly Hurl,” which will begin 9 a.m. Saturday. There is a $40 entry fee and the tournament is limited to first 36 entrants. All proceeds go to the Lafayette Lioness and Lions clubs. Players will receive a T-shirt and custom mini disc marker. Prizes go to the top three finishers.

