47th Annual Hillbilly Days to be the best yet!

Hillbilly Days has been a tradition in Macon County for 47 years. Past events have included pie eating contests, bobbing for apples, relay races, even outhouse races around the town square.
This year brings a new event, disc golf, dubbed the “Hillbilly Hurl,” which will begin 9 a.m. Saturday. There is a $40 entry fee and the tournament is limited to first 36 entrants. All proceeds go to the Lafayette Lioness and Lions clubs. Players will receive a T-shirt and custom mini disc marker. Prizes go to the top three finishers.
Opening ceremonies 6 p.m. tonight at Key Park followed by The Itty Bitty Hillbilly Pageant presented by the Lions Clubs of Lafayette, at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the grounds of Key Park with have food and crafts booths, including Gann’s Sno cones, Phil Spears, Brusters Ice Cream, Farmers Harvest, and frozen cheese cake, clothing, soaps, jewelry, jams and jellies, wood working, quilts and many others.
Saturday’s events include the following musical competitions, performances and special recognitions.
10:00 a.m. Flat top guitar
10:30 a.m. Mandolin entry fee
11:00 a.m. Beginning fiddle (under 16)
1 p.m. Corn hole tournament
1 p.m. Jr. Fiddle (16-54)
1:30 p.m. Risey Scruggs Memorial Sr. Fiddle challenge (66 up)
2 p.m. 8{sup}th{/sup} Annual Ped Scruggs Memorial Fiddle Challenge — Jr. Fiddle winners vs. Senior Fiddle winners Prize
2:30 p.m. Billy and Joanna Roark Community Service Award
2:45 p.m. Mr. and Miss Hillbilly other contests
3 p.m. Buck Dance (41 and under)
3:15 p.m. Buck Dance (42 and up)
3:30 p.m. Youth Talent Show
4:30 p.m. Male vocalist (1 song)
5:30 p.m. Female vocalist (1 song)
Saturday night ends the festival with the Big Show and Bluegrass concert in memory of James Arnett will begin at about 8 p.m. Bands include Clearview, Luggnutts and Tennessee Turn Arounds.
All times are approximate for competitions. Please be registered at least one hour prior to the scheduled time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.