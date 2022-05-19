Macon County 4-H Horse Judging Members competed in the regional contest April 12.
They judged performance and halter classes, and after the contest were able to tour Miller Coliseum horse stalls and do a scavenger hunt.
In the junior division, participants were Evangeline Robertson, eighth place individual, and Craylyn Hall.
In the junior high division, Georgianna Robertson received seventh place individual. 12th place team members were Gracie Hagan, Sadie Gammon, Gracie Trent and Jennifer Wix.
Macon County 4-H members were at the Central Region Meats Judging Contest April 14. All participants identified retail cuts and judged two retail cut classes. This contest requires lots of memorization and a good work ethic to be successful.
Senior high team members were Layla Amons, Kyra White, first place high individual, Delaney Turner, second place high individual and Leah Perkins, fifth place high individual. This team finished first and will advance to the state contest June 7 at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Senior high members Ella Flynn, Eli Johnson and Carson Green finished 11th as a team.
The junior high team finished third. Team members were Jayden Hesson, fourth high individual, Ian Johnson, 10th high individual and Gracie Hagan, 17th high individual.
