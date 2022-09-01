The 66th anniversary of the Red Boiling Springs Fall Meet is set for next weekend.

The event, Sept. 9-10, includes the Mid-Tenn Region AACA Car Show and the RBS Volunteer Fire Department Duck Day fundraiser. Event organizers are seeking vendors. Interested vendors can contact Jay Jernigan at 629-203-1697.

- Macon County Times staff

