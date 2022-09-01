The 66th anniversary of the Red Boiling Springs Fall Meet is set for next weekend.
The event, Sept. 9-10, includes the Mid-Tenn Region AACA Car Show and the RBS Volunteer Fire Department Duck Day fundraiser. Event organizers are seeking vendors. Interested vendors can contact Jay Jernigan at 629-203-1697.
For the car show, registration starts at 7 a.m. Sept. 9, and the event begins at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes one duck for the Duck Race.
There are 56 classes in the car show, with trophies awarded to the top three cars in each class, plus special awards.
For more information on the car show, contact Jim Pritchard at 615-400-2054 or Glen Edwards at 615-444-7315.
The Duck Day fundraiser cost is $5 a duck to enter the race, which will be near the show grounds.
There will be a $150 first prize and a $75 lame duck prize.
Race time is 2 p.m. For more information on the fundraiser, contact Randall Bray at 615-699-3313.
— Macon County Times staff
