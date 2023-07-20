The Macon County Commission approved its budget for 2023-24 fiscal year on Monday evening.
The commission approved the budget by a vote of 17-1, along with one abstention.
Macon County Mayor Steve Jones said that this year’s budget was a hard one.
“We had several requests of (people) wanting some additional funding in their budgets,” Jones said. “If we did that, it was gonna raise taxes. The commissioners had to make a hard decision of ‘do we raise taxes?’ They didn’t want to raise it. So, it’s just a hard decision to make.”
An appraiser was brought in.
“The tax rate last year was $2.40,” Jones said. “It’s $1.41. With the reappraisal, it goes down. The county is supposed to get the same money after reappraisal. They can’t get any more. Reappraisal cant make us more money.”
The commission voted to keep the tax rate at $1.4128 after reappraisal.
“There is a difference in what some people pay,” Jones said. “It can go up and down. People towards the east of the county might not have to pay as much, because land is not as much over there. Whereas on the west end of the county, land is really high, so theirs is going up. It balances out evenly.”
While there was no payroll increase, payroll was still a big part of the budget.
“Macon County (government) is one of the biggest employers in the county when you take the county general funds, all of the sheriff’s department, the ambulance service, all of the employees working in the county,” Jones said. “Then, you’ve got the school system and the highway department.
“Schools is a big part. The bigger divisions of the county are schools and general funds. General funds has sheriff’s department and animal services and all of that. Schools get more of their money from federal funding. They get a lot of money from state and federal (funding).”
The commission also voted to approve a budget amendment for solid waste that would allow the county to consider moving money from general fund balance for an insurance reimbursement for truck repair.
A resolution to approve nonprofit donation spending passed by a 12-7 vote.
