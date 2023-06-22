Macon County Junior High eighth grade science teacher Brenda Oliver recently closed the door on the teaching chapter of her life.
“People had told me that I’d know when it was time to retire,” Oliver said. “I’ve kind of went back and forth with the idea for a few years now. This year I dwelled on it all year. I thought to myself, ‘How has 40 years passed by so quickly?’ ”
As is the case nearing the end of each school year, Macon County Junior High Principal Jamie Kelley asked teachers to either hand in their application for employment, letter of resignation, or letter of retirement for the upcoming school year.
“I was just agonizing over the idea of retiring,” Oliver said “My husband asked why was I letting it bother me so much? He knows I want to do some other things in life while we were still able, maybe travel some. Then, it kind of just came over me, that it was just time. So, I made the decision, and I’m pretty satisfied with it.”
When she was young, it never crossed Oliver’s mind to go to college. In the eighth grade, her teacher pulled her parents aside one day and told them that she needed to go to college. She was used to being the family babysitter.
“No one in my family had ever gone to college.” Oliver said.
She enrolled in college at Gallatin’s Volunteer State Community College in 1978, where she attended until 1980. She then transferred to University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where she graduated from in 1982.
“I got my masters and Ed.S. (education specialist degree) and started teaching at Red Boiling Springs in 1982,” Oliver said. “I was teaching second grade, doing an interim for a lady on maternity leave.”
The following year, Oliver transferred to Westside School in western Macon County, where she would teach for 17 years.
“I taught anything from second grade to eighth grade,” Oliver said. “Back in those days, small schools couldn’t afford to split grades up, so we often taught split classes. I would end the day with a lesson for one grade, and the next day, that class would work independently on their lesson while I taught the other grade.”
In 2000, Oliver transferred to MCJH to teach eighth-grade science.
She has seen many students come and go in her 40 years of education.
“I have former students that are doctors, lawyers, engineers and heads of corporations, nurses, and hair dressers,” Oliver said. “A former student of mine, Rhonda Cothron, who I taught in third grade is now a colleague of mine here at MCJH and a good friend. Over the last several years we have done team-teaching together.”
In her retirement, Oliver will have more time for gardening and spending time with family on her farm, in addition to spending time with her great-nephew, playing the piano and being involved with her church.
Oliver is hopeful that her students have learned some life lessons in addition to their academic advancement.
“(I hope they’ve learned) to be a good person, and to be kind to others, being honest, and having a good work ethic.” I think all of those things are most important in life.”
