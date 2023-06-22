RETIRING TEACHER PHOTO

Macon County Junior High science teacher Brenda Oliver was recently presented with a plaque as she is retiring after 40 years as an educator.

 Submitted

Macon County Junior High eighth grade science teacher Brenda Oliver recently closed the door on the teaching chapter of her life.

“People had told me that I’d know when it was time to retire,” Oliver said. “I’ve kind of went back and forth with the idea for a few years now. This year I dwelled on it all year. I thought to myself, ‘How has 40 years passed by so quickly?’ ”

