It was recently announced that Macon County will receive a ThreeStar grant of $50,000, which will go toward the establishment of a new farmers market for the area.
“I told people in the office that before I leave, I hope we have a good farmers market,” Macon County Extension Director Keith Allen said. “We are pretty excited.
“I hope we find a good location and hope it provides a good product.”
Macon County is one of 54 counties that will receive ThreeStar grants, with a total of $2.4 million to be awarded.
To be eligible for ThreeStar grants, each county must meet all certification requirements, develop an asset-based strategic plan and design a program to implement a goal from its strategic plan.
“It’s economic development,” Allen said. “It’s basically to help build the communities and make them better that are in need.”
The funding can be used for a variety of local community development initiatives, including education, workforce development, health, tourism, small business, entrepreneurship, and economic-development programs, among others that were prioritized through a strategic planning process.
ThreeStar promotes economic and community prosperity through collaboration to positively impact Tennesseans.
The planning that preceded the application process began early in 2020.
“It started back before COVID,” Allen said. “We met with a community group (of approximately 20 people), and they came from all walks in life. This committee met and had brainstorming sessions via Zoom. We had to come up with two or three possibilities. Then, the committee voted.
“I brought up that we have the farmers market at Key Park, but there’s no signage. It needs to be on the main thoroughfare, visible, and have a nice meeting area. The committee voted to do that one.”
Allen worked with Michele Day of the Macon County Mayor’s Office on the proposal, with applications having to be submitted by the end of June.
“Maybe, somewhere on (Highway) 52 would be good,” Allen said. “We’re going to try to visit other counties and get specs on their facilities and how they work. In other communities, they are set up where the traffic is.
“We want to have something here that will look good and benefit folks.”
There is currently a farmers market in Lafayette, with vendors setting up at Key Park during the weekday mornings.
“We promote it, but some people don’t know about it,” Allen said. “Sometimes, they go to other counties and sell. There’s so many people who grow gardens and provide for their families, and they have excess.
“There’s a lot of education opportunities in this too. Some of these who do it, it’s their main livelihood, and they make a pretty good living.”
The county hopes to decide on where it will be located in the coming months.
“We have a year to establish where we’ll be at with it,” Allen said. “It may not just be fruits and vegetables. It may be usable baskets.
“What we’ve seen in a lot of places — Smith County has one — is one with a roof, where maybe people can back into one end and maybe have a little room close by where we can help with educational tools. Hopefully, we will have a location down in the next couple of months.”
