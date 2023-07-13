In the past, canning food was simply a way of life.
If you didn’t prepare for winter by doing certain things like canning, families could be strapped.
In the past, canning food was simply a way of life.
If you didn’t prepare for winter by doing certain things like canning, families could be strapped.
“Canning, for us, started in 2020,” Tim Key said. “I remember in 2020 thinking to myself ... ‘There’s no way people are going to empty out stores.’
“Heather (Tim Key’s wife) went to the store on a Tuesday, and things were normal. By Thursday, they were nearly empty. So, that’s what prompted us to begin canning and learning food preservation.”
Heather Key got laid off for a few months, so she began looking into canning and now studies with the national center for food preservation.
“It has changed our lives,” Heather Key said. “It has been a true lifestyle change for us since 2020.”
Michaela Pedigo works as the family and consumer sciences extension agent in Macon County through the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
“I met Michaela last year at the farmers market here in Lafayette,” Tim Key said. “She has helped Heather and I learn more about canning.”
Heather Key actually attended training in Murfreesboro in order to be able to teach the canning classes.
“UT Extension offers food preservation training each year, so in order for Heather to be a food preservation volunteer, she had to complete the course,” Pedigo said.
Heather Key added, “It was a lot of fun and good to discover new and improved methods of preservation.”
This Saturday’s canning college is an all-day class, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending around 4 p.m. The class is already full.
“We charge $60 fee, and in exchange, people will learn the art of canning from start to finish,” Heather Key said. “We will teach how to prepare the food for canning, the process of the actual canning, storage and safety protocol and also will have lunch that day.”
Currently, the canning college is a once-a-year event.
“This is our second year,” Pedigo said. “Last year we had 10 participants, and this year, 12 people have signed on.”
Heather Key added, “We look forward to meeting this year’s participants and teaching them how to can and be a bit more self-sufficient.”
(0) comments
