Elliott McGuire wanted to have a service-learning class during his senior year.
However, the aspiring Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency agent or park ranger didn’t really have a place to explore those careers.
So, Macon County High School’s student-body president landed in another place of leadership, working in Macon County Mayor Steve Jones’ office during his final class block each day.
“Each student will get to choose their class selection,” McGuire said. “Some will choose law enforcement. So, they’ll go to the police department and shadow them or will go to the sheriff’s department and shadow them.
“I want to be TWRA agent or park ranger. It’s kind of hard to do that here, because we don’t have a park. A game warden will cover multiple regions. So, this doesn’t work with their schedule.”
Jones was receptive to having a service-learning student.
“Mrs. Vera Brewer contacted me and wanted to know if we’d accept a service-learning student,” Jones said. “I knew Elliott, but she had already chosen him.
“TCAT (the Tennessee College of Applied Technology) has sent some of their students up here doing programs. I welcome them.”
The two had been acquainted since McGuire was a young child.
“I’ve known Steve for as long as I can remember,” McGuire said.
Jones added, “We lucked out and got an excellent student. They’re all good students. There’s also a young lady (Emma Powell) working in the property assessor’s office. I quickly put him on a special project. The biggest limitation is the time they’re here.”
The class period lasts for 90 minutes.
“I’ve had an experience for sure,” McGuire said. “Getting to experience what we learn in the classroom has been neat. It’s been pretty enlightening.”
The service-learning program at Macon County High School launched during the 2000-01 school year. There were approximately 18 students participating that first year, and it increased to 40 students at one point. There were 35 this school year.
Currently, students can participate in service learning during second block and fourth block, which is the final class period of the day.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no students were able to do service learning at Macon Community Hospital this school year, though there’s sometimes as many as eight assigned there.
Some serve as aids at different schools in Lafayette, at Evetts Animal Clinic, Comp Rehab and Macon Rehab, in addition to other area businesses.
The service-learning students work at their assigned places from Monday through Thursday and then pack and transport food and snacks for the Community Advisory Board’s backpack program on Fridays.
“Mrs. Martha Doss (a career and technical education) is always talking about soft skills — communication skills, professionalism, dealing with people, handling irate customers, timeliness, professional dress,” Brewer said. “I can tell them that, but they go into these businesses and see it for themselves.
“Then, I see people getting jobs (later on) at these sites.”
McGuire added, “Some seniors got to work the election. I thought that would be so neat. This one of the most important classes we have a senior. You get to serve to learn … and you’re learning to serve at the same time. For some, they get to see if that’s what they want to do in life. You’re learning a lot, more than you really realize.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students didn’t get to begin going to their sites until February.
Jones gave McGuire some responsibility early on, inputting information into spreadsheets.
“He knows how to work in (Microsoft) Excel,” Jones said. “He was putting in data from the trustee’s office. He set me up a spreadsheet to see the taxes that are coming in each month.
“It’s nice to have a student come in that has the education and background to put him on a special project.”
On days in which Jones is out of the office, McGuire works with the staff in the mayor’s office.
When Jones has meetings that are carried out via conference call or video conference, McGuire often has the opportunity to listen in on those.
“I tried to take everything as a professional level,” McGuire said. “It’s been a good relationship.
“I appreciate the ladies letting me come and do things when Steve’s not here. It’s been awesome listnning to meetings with other government representatives. It’s been pretty neat.”
Jones added, “I’ve let him listen on almost every call I have. He’s seen the various things involved in the mayor’s office, how it goes from one extreme to the other. The whole ideal is for them to learn what the mayor’s office is all about, what we’re involved in, the county’s budget and how it operates … of what the mayor’s role is and what the mayor is involved in. There’s a lot that people don’t know. Working has also let him see what all revenue comes in in the county.”
One of the things that has stood out to McGuire is seeing how that Jones carries out the seemingly-simple art of listening.
“One of the mayor’s jobs … you’re a listener of the people,” McGuire said. “You get to thrown into a lot of the grievances that people have. You have to listen to that and figure out some solutions. As long as you have the people in mind, it’s a very respectable job.”
McGuire — who graduates this Friday and plans to attend the University of Tennessee to major in wildlife and fishery science — completed his work in the mayor’s office last Thursday.
“He jokes with me,” McGuire said of Jones. “It’s one of my highlights of the day, getting to come in and here and shadow.”
Jones — who describes McGuire as “full of energy” — expects future success for McGuire.
“He’s full of energy … he’s a ball of energy,” Jones said. “Elliott is very energetic, and he’s very much eager to do anything you ask him.
“Elliott has the desire and the drive to accomplish whatever he wants to in life. He wants to be in wildlife or forestry service. I think that’s what he’ll accomplish.”
