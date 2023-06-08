Three former Macon County High School boys basketball players were among the five-member induction class to the Macon County Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony held in the Macon County High School auditorium on Saturday evening.
Those basketball standouts — Clint Carter, Nathan Gregory and Danny Kempf — also excelled in other sports as well, and they were joined as inductees by Wally Etheridge and Claude “Red” Jenkins.
Kempf was a two-year starter who helped the Tiger boys basketball program to its first state tournament in 1986, averaging 6 assists per game and shooting 85% from the free-throw line en route to being named to the all-district team.
“There is not a more laid-back, chilled-out, better person that I have met in my life than Danny Kempf,” Kempf’s former MCHS basketball teammate Shawn Carter said as he presented Kempf for induction. “When I think about Danny playing basketball, two things come to my mind. He probably weighed 110, 115 pounds as a senior, but he was the toughest man alive.
“And he was unselfish. And he could shoot the ball. He just didn’t shoot the ball. We couldn’t have gotten to where we got without him. I know I wouldn’t have been effective without you.”
Kempf — who also played baseball at MCHS — also played for three seasons at Cumberland University, and since that time, he has served as fifth and sixth-grade basketball coach and a boys assistant high-school coach at Macon County High School and Red Boiling Springs High as well.
“It’s a great honor,” Kempf said. “I really appreciate it.”
Carter was named the Tigers’ most valuable player in 1994 after averaging 7 points and 7 assists per game, but his impact may have been felt just as much on the football field.
Carter compiled 129 tackles as a senior and was named to the Class AA All-Midstate Team and was an honorable mention all-state selection.
Carter also led the baseball program in hitting as a sophomore and a senior, posting a .406 batting average during his final campaign.
Carter’s sister — Holly Carter Flowers — was a 2022 inductee into the Macon County Sports Hall of Fame.
Their father — long-time Macon County High School boys and girls head basketball coach Gary Carter (a 2003 inductee) — presented both of his children for induction into the Macon County Sports Hall of Fame.
“It sure makes a dad proud to introduce his son and daughter into the sports hall of fame,” Gary Carter said. “Both Clint and Holly had to be mentally tough going through high school.
“Hopefully — and I won’t be around — 25 years down the line, Clint will be inducting his two daughters (MCHS softball standouts Cadence and Morgan Carter) into the Macon County Sports Hall of Fame, because they are both very deserving. Then, you will know how proud I am of you.”
Clint Carter added, “At the end of the day, I just love the opportunity to watch (my daughters) perform. Just like dad said … that’s been the blessing. I’m a whole lot more nervous watching my kids perform than I ever was. I never got nervous playing … not one time … not one sport did I get nervous. Watching my kids play makes me a nervous wreck.”
Gregory was a 1999 graduate who was selected as the District 9-AA Player of the Year and the Region 5-AA Tournament most valuable player, helping the Tigers to a 22-11 record and to the short-lived sectional tournament.
“It was enjoyable coaching Nathan,” Gregory’s former head basketball coach, Mike Prock, said. “I’ll be the first to admit that he and I butted heads … but I appreciated the opportunity to coach him.”
“He’s getting to coach his daughter now. I told him that I’ll guarantee that you’ll cherish those moments.”
Gregory was also an all-district golfer at MCHS as well.
Jenkins was among a group of individuals who applied for a charter to bring Little League Baseball to Lafayette in 1959.
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) became the primary sponsor of the Little League, and Jenkins — who was the post commander at the time — assumed the responsibility of running the league.
Jenkins — who passed away in 1996 — headed the league for more than 20 years.
Jenkins’ grandson, Kimmy Wilson, spoke on behalf of the Jenkins family during Saturday night’s ceremony.
Red Boiling Springs contributor Wally Etheridge was also among the inductees.
Etheridge played basketball and then served as the manager at Red Boiling Springs High from 1958-60, but his impact may have been most felt in his starting of the Red Boiling Springs Booster Club.
“He was all about the kids … and he did it the right way,” former Red Boiling Springs High School boys head basketball coach and current Macon County High boys head basketball coach Michael Owens said as he presented Etheridge for induction. “I can’t think of anybody who has contributed more to that school than Wally Etheridge.
“Wally Etheridge, you have a lot of friends at Red Boiling Springs.”
In addition, Etheridge served as a high-school basketball, baseball, football and softball official from 1995-2012 and has also been an area sports writer covering Red Boiling Springs athletics.
“We have a lot of good people over there (in Red Boiling Springs) to rely on to fundraise,” Etheridge said. “We just want to make sure our kids have whatever they have to have to be among the best.”
With the current induction class, it brings the total number of individuals in the Macon County Sports Hall of Fame to 125 members.
