Three former Macon County High School boys basketball players were among the five-member induction class to the Macon County Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony held in the Macon County High School auditorium on Saturday evening.

Those basketball standouts — Clint Carter, Nathan Gregory and Danny Kempf — also excelled in other sports as well, and they were joined as inductees by Wally Etheridge and Claude “Red” Jenkins.

