New teachers are in place in the Macon County School System. Here’s an introduction to the personnel:
Meaghan McClard
I am Meaghan McClard, and I will be teaching second grade at Westside Elementary School. I am so excited to start this journey. I was born and raised in Macon County. I graduated from Macon County High School in 2010. I went on to attend Trevecca Nazarene University, where I received my bachelor’s degree.
After college, I worked in the school system as a substitute teacher and cheerleading coach. Then began a career in criminal justice serving as a corrections officer, probation officer and then a court clerk.
Education has always been my passion, and I hoped that one day I would have the chance to teach.
I am married to Jacob McClard. We have one son, Ryder, who is 2 years old, and I have a bonus son named Bryce, who is 5 years old and starting kindergarten this year. I am thrilled to be back in the school system and teaching where I grew up and I am looking forward to a great year.
Leah Piper
My name is Leah Piper, and I grew up on our century farm in Riddleton, where I work alongside my dad raising beef cattle and American Quarter Horses. I showed both sheep and horses in 4-H and served as president of Smith County FFA from 2013-14.
I am a 2014 graduate of Smith County High School and a 2018 graduate of Tennessee Technological University with a degree in agribusiness economics. After graduating college, I worked for the Smith County Soil Conservation District and then accepted a position with the UT Extension, Wilson County Office, where I worked as a 4-H Agent for the past three years.
While there, I obtained my master’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in agricultural leadership, education and communication, graduating in 2021.
Some of my favorite pastimes include riding horses, playing piano, cooking, sewing or reading a good book. I also enjoy raising fall mums alongside my parents and selling fresh meat we raise on the farm. I am looking forward to working at Red Boiling Springs High School as one of their agriculture teachers and FFA Advisors!
Jennifer Peterson
My name is Jennifer Peterson and I am the new instructional leader and RTI coordinator for Red Boiling Springs Schools. I received my bachelor’s degree from Tennessee State University and my master’s and certifications in educational leadership from Cumberland University. I am currently completing my doctorate in educational administration with North Central University. I attended high school in Macon County.
I am married to Thomas Peterson. My pride and joys are my grandkids Malakai and Miles. I play multiple instruments, sing and I love to bake and create chocolate creations. I also study Muay Thai martial arts. I am excited to start this new journey with Macon County Schools and cannot wait to meet all the RBS students and families for an exciting year!
Robby Huffines
My name is Robby Huffines, and I will be the new business education teacher at Red Boiling Springs High School. I graduated from Red Boiling Springs High School in the spring of 1993. I recently graduated from the University of Arizona with a business degree in business informational systems. For the past two years, I have been assisting with the junior high baseball program. I will be assuming the head coaching job at the junior high this year. I will also be assisting with the high school baseball program and will oversee the yearbook and FBLA programs.
I have been married to my wonderful wife, Kerri, for 17 years, and she is also a teacher at Red Boiling Springs. We have two amazing boys, Brody and Levi, who attend school at Red Boiling Springs. Both of them play basketball, baseball and run cross country, which keeps my wife and me very busy. Rounding out our little family is our dog, Emmie, who is full of energy. I am excited about the opportunity to educate and develop young minds with skills that will benefit them in their future goals. I know this will be challenging, but I am looking forward to the challenge.
Lindsey Shipley
My name is Lindsey Shipley and I am so excited to be a part of the Central family! t will be teaching a third grade classroom this year with 21 sweet kiddos. I have previously taught five years out of town, so it feels great to be teaching back home. I am married and have three little boys, one of which will be coming to Central with me.
Growing up I always wanted to be an elementary school teacher. I have assignments written from when I was in second grade at Central stating that when I grew up I wanted to be a mother and a teacher. There is just something so special about teaching and giving back to the families in your own hometown. I am passionate about students and learning and just hope that I can be at least a small influence in my students’ lives. It truly is a blessing to be able to teach in Macon County.
Victoria Heatherly
My name is Victoria Heatherly, and I will be teaching at the Alternative Learning Center in Macon County. l am a proud alumni of Red Boiling Springs High School. After graduating high school in 2015, I attended Volunteer State Community College to earn my associate degree. I then finished my bachelor’s degree in education at Grand Canyon University.
I have worked in the Macon County School system since 2015. Over the past seven years, have been a substitute teacher, interim and teacher’s assistant. Now that I have received my education degree, I am thankful for the opportunity to become the certified teacher at the Macon County Alternative Learning Center. I will be working with students from all across the county. I am blessed to be able to work in the county that I call home.
Kara Englebrecht
My name is Kara Englebrecht and I teach kindergarten and first-grade life skills at Fairlane Elementary School. I graduated from Macon County High School in 2018. I graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a degree in comprehensive special education in May 2022.
I was born and raised in Lafayette. I am excited to build a life here with my husband. I am so excited to see what the 2022-23 school year brings.
Leslie Copas
My name is Leslie Copas. I am from Red Boiling Springs, and I am one of your new fifth-grade science and social studies teachers at Lafayette Elementary School. I am a Christian, a sister, and I am the daughter of the late Tommy and Kathy Copas. My parents meant the world to me, and I am very family-oriented. I have five nieces and nephews, three of whom I am helping to raise, and who are second only to God.
In 2015, I graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a BS in interdisciplinary studies, with concentrations in social work and education. In 2018, I graduated again from TTU with my MA in curriculum and instruction for K-5 elementary education. Most recently, in May 2022, I received a special education comprehensive add-on endorsement through the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. This endorsement allows me to teach K-12 students with moderate to severe disabilities. All learners are EXCEPTIONAL, and I’m looking forward to having your EXCEPTIONAL learners in my class, now and in the future! I’m so excited for the year to begin!
Emily Fruik
I was born and raised on the south side of Chicago in Homewood, Ill. I wanted to be a teacher since I was a young girl. I went to Illinois State University with a concentration in physical education and athletic coaching and added a major of recreation management as well. After graduation, I moved up to Wisconsin Dells, Wisc., where I met my husband, Sean. We have two beautiful children and five dogs. We moved to Hendersonville in 2017, and then moved to Lafayette in May 2021. We love Lafayette and the small town atmosphere it has.
I enjoy having family time, which includes going tent camping, hiking and playing in our back yard. Our son currently plays soccer in the fall and baseball in the spring and summer. Our daughter is in gymnastics and has started to do horse camps in town. My husband loves to play golf, completes projects around the house and he is the best with playing with our children in the yard. The testimony I share with those I meet is this: When you think you can’t, you absolutely can. And I share this because I contracted a nerve disorder in 2010 called Guillain Barre Syndrome. I was paralyzed from the neck down for five and a half weeks, three of those weeks I was placed into a coma, and when I woke up, I was laying there an infant in a 22-year-old body. I had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat. My brain was not affected, so I knew what to do, but my body did not. I have recovered almost completely and thank the good Lord every day. When you think you can’t, you can. Always remember this! I am so excited to start my career as a fourth-grade teacher at Lafayette Elementary School!
Allie M. Harrington
I am from Gamaliel, Ky., which is very close to Tennessee. I have two children who are almost grown now. My daughter Elizabeth is a junior at Western Kentucky University majoring in pre-veterinary. My son Andrew is a senior in high school in Monroe County where we live. I enjoy gardening, movies and spending time with family and friends!
I am attending WKU to complete my master’s degree in elementary education for grades P-5. I received my bachelor’s degree in 2019 in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis on social and behavioral sciences. I have nine years of experience as a substitute teacher and I have worked with all grades. Teaching is my passion, and I have always loved working with children. I am very excited to begin this journey with Lafayette Elementary School as a fifth-grade teacher!
Morgan McClard
My name is Morgan McClard and I am a fourth-grade ELA teacher at Lafayette Elementary School. Although this is my first official year teaching, I was fortunate enough last year to be able to complete six months of student teaching at LES under the guidance of Kayla Wix. I graduated from Tennessee Tech University in May 2022 with my degree in elementary education and minor in biology.
I am originally from Portland but got married to Jacob McClard in July 2021 and found myself living in the beautiful Macon County! I’ve had animals my whole life, so during my free time, you can usually find me out with my horses or hanging out with my dog! I also love to read in my free time and feel like reading is a vital life skill all children should learn to enjoy. I am blessed with a wonderful class this year and cannot wait to see what my first year has in store for me!
Hannah McHenry
My name is Hannah McHenry. I live in Moss with my husband, Tyler, and my 2-year-old son, Conner. My husband and I got married in August 2016 and then had our son in July 2020. After high school, I attended Western Kentucky University and graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary education in December 2017. Currently, I am working on my master’s in library media education through WKU.
This year, I will be teaching elementary education at LES. I taught for two years in Kentucky and this will be my first year in Tennessee. I am really excited about this new adventure! When I was a student, I adored my teachers. I remember each and every one. They taught me everything and the best and most important thing they ever taught me was the joy in learning. My goal as a teacher is to always ensure that my students develop a love for learning and continue to grow as lifelong learners.
Amelia McIntyre
Hello, my name is Amelia McIntyre. I am very excited to be a fifth-grade teacher at LES. Even though I am new to Macon County, I taught 30 years in Kentucky. My classroom experience was in fourth- and fifth-grades.
I am married and have two children and two grandchildren. In my free time, I love spending time with my grandchildren and spoiling them. I also love fishing and just being outdoors.
I am thankful for the opportunity to become a part of this community, and I look forward to educating the future citizens of Macon County.
Adrianna Scoggins
My name is Adrianna Scoggins, and I am going to be teaching fourth-grade at ELA at Lafayette Elementary this school year. I am a 2020 graduate of Freed-Hardeman University, where I received my bachelor of arts degree in English. In May 2022, I graduated from Kansas State University with a master of arts in teaching. This will be my first year teaching, and I am excited and thankful for this opportunity at LES.
I am from Gainesboro, Tenn., and grew up there. My parents are both educators in Jackson County, so I am excited to be following in their footsteps. Next year, I will be marrying my fiance, Drew, and we are excited to see what God has in store for us. In my free time, I enjoy being with my family and friends and going thrift shopping. I am an active member of my home congregation, McCoinsville Church of Christ, where I enjoy teaching Bible class to many different ages. I am blessed to have the opportunity to teach at LES this year, and I am excited to get to know your community better!
Amy Shock
My name is Amy Shock. I hold a BA in history and a master’s in educational leadership. I am a new teacher with Macon County Schools this year, teaching fifth-grade ELA at Lafayette Elementary. My husband, Tom, and I moved to Lafayette about a year ago. For the past two years, I taught fifth-grade ELA and social studies at Watertown Elementary in Wilson County. Before that, we lived in Florida, where I taught for 10 years. One highlight of my career was being named Teacher of the Year for the 2019-20 school year for Yankeetown School in Levy County, Fla.
My passion is reading. I am an avid reader, and I have a gift for teaching students of all reading abilities to set personal goals for themselves and work hard to become better readers every day. Throughout my teaching career, I have been successful at helping many children grow as readers. I am thankful to be here in Macon County, working with your children.
Taylor Thompson
My name is Taylor Thompson, and I am teaching fourth-grade math at LES. I am going into my second year of teaching but my first year at LES. As a child, I always dreamed of being a teacher, and I am so thankful that I am able to live out that dream. My goal as an educator is to positively impact children and help guide them to be successful members of our community.
I graduated from Macon County High School in 2018 and married my high school sweetheart, Logan, in 2021. We will be welcoming a baby boy into this world in November, and we want nothing more than for him to grow up in the community that we did. In my free time, I enjoy reading, going to the lake and spending time with my friends and family. I am looking forward to a wonderful school year and cannot wait to get started.
