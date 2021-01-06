Editor JULY Macon County Schools unveil reopening plan The Macon County School Board approved its reopening plan following a lengthy July work session at Macon County Junior High School. The meeting was not open to the public but was live-streamed on Facebook. However, in addition to Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles and the school board members, there was also school-system personnel in attendance and administrators of many of the county schools (who were able to observe social distancing in the school’s auditorium). Parents were given the option of on-site education as normal or an online learning curriculum. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prompeted Macon County — and many other school districts — to offer additional options or to provide different modes of education for the upcoming semester or school year. The first day of school was Aug. 24, and the final day is slated to be an abbreviated day on May 29. For parents that chose an online learning curriculum for their children, they are forced to remain in that course of study for the entire 2020-21 school year. Students who enrolled in the online path are not able to participate in extracurricular activities, including interscholastic sports. Johnson hired as Macon County High principal Ben Johnson was hired as the principal at Macon County High School in late July. Johnson had served as the assistant principal at Trousdale County High School for the past eight years. Johnson succeeded B.J. West, who was intially moved into a special-education classroom teaching position before choosing to accept a position in the Trousdale County School System. That came after West was the emcee at the Macon County High graduation on June 19 after being given a coronavirus test one day earlier. Two days after the graduation, it was discovered that West’s test was positive. Johnson is a DeKalb County native who was a graduate assistant coach at Tennessee Tech University before serving as a health and wellness teacher and assistant football coach at Riverdale High School for two years (from 2007-09). Then, he taught for one year at Trousdale County — helping the football program win the 2009 Class 2A state championship — before spending one year at his alma mater, DeKalb County High. However, he returned to Trousdale County as a teacher and football coach and then moved into the assistant-principal role the following year (in the fall of 2012). Johnson also coached track and field for the Yellow Jackets for four years and served as the athletic director as well. TSSAA announces that fall sports will start on time It was announced in late July that Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) football and girls soccer teams would have their seasons start on time. It was announced on July 28 that Gov. Bill Lee would sign Executive Order No. 55, which established TSSAA member schools to be an exception in regard to contact-sport restrictions. The start date to the season had been undetermined since Lee issued Executive Order No. 50 on June 29, which extended the state of emergency related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic until Aug. 29. That order limited contact sports, which includes football, soccer and competitive cheer. If the contact-sport restriction had not been lifted, football teams would not have started their seasons until Sept. 18. However, unlike in previous years, there was no preseason 7-on-7 activity, scrimmages or jamborees. In fact, there has been no preseason competition in any TSSAA-sanctioned sports this year. AUGUST Case elected to school board Tim Case defeated incumbent Jeff Harper by a 344-282 margin for the lone contested seat on the Macon County School Board as the state primary and county general election was held. Three seats on the school board were up for reeelction. However, incumbent Bryan Nichols — who is the owner and operator of Lafayette’s Macon Iron Fitness and who represents districts 9 and 10 — ran unopposed. Nichols will be entering his second four-year term. He received 397 votes, and there were two write-in votes. Another individual who ran for public office for the first time — Lionel Borders — ran unopposed to fill the vacancy in districts 5 and 6. Current board member Rebekah Tuttle — who represents districts 5 and 6 — did not run again. Borders received 348 votes, and there were two write-in votes for that seat as well. Harper — the city of Lafayette Public Works Director — was seeking his third term in office. Case, Borders and Nichols help comprise the five-member school board. Jed Goad — the school-board representative in districts 1 and 2 — and Wayne Marsh — the representative in districts 3 and 4 — were elected for four-year terms in 2018. Face masks required on county school buses The Macon County School Board unanimously approved a measure that requires all students riding buses in the county to wear face masks for the foreseeable future. There was considerable discussion on the matter two days earlier at the school board’s work session. However, there was considerably less discussion two days later as Jeff Harper’s immediate motion received a second by Jed Goad. Though some school systems are requiring students to wear face masks in the school, face masks haven’t been required in Macon County schools. TSSAA to have a four-class system The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association Board of Control voted on Aug. 17 to transition from three to four classifications for Division I basketball, baseball and softball teams for the next two years. Classification in other sports will remain as is. Macon County is in Class AA in the current three-classification system. Macon County will now be in Class 3A in the four-class system. When enrollment numbers were last reported to the TSSAA (in the fall of 2018), Macon County had 914 students. Enrollment numbers that are reported are taken from the school’s enrollment on the 20th day of school. Next season will be the first time any of those three sports have consisted of four classifications. There have been three classes in basketball since 1976 and three classes in baseball since 1977. Softball has consisted of three classes since it was sanctioned as a TSSAA sport in 1979. Red Boiling Springs will remain in Class 1A as it always has been. Whittemore commits to Furman After months of recruiting, Macon County High School senior football standout Landon Whittemore announced on Aug. 17 that he verbally committed to continue his education and playing career at Furman (South Carolina) University. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end and defensive lineman had 22 other scholarship offers at the time. He narrowed his list down to five schools — Furman, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Western Carolina (North Carolina) University, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Austin Peay State University — before committing. Whittemore — who has a 4.0 grade-point average and a 33 on his ACT (a college-entrance exam) — was selected as the region’s most outstanding tight end in each of his final three seasons. SEPTEMBER County experiences bus-driver shortage Macon County was in desperate need of bus drivers during the early portion of the school year, and there was extensive discussion in regard to measures that should be taken in order to remedy the issue at its September school-board meeting. Macon County Schools Transportation Supervisor Rick Taylor said that all of the surrounding school systems were experiencing the same issue. One of the suggestions involved providing insurance for the bus drivers. The school board pays $6,700 on a single policy of insurance per person, which equates to $577 per month. If 20 bus drivers accepted the insurance, it would cost the county $128,000 per year. There was discussion regarding increasing the pay rate to entice new drivers. Bus drivers work 3 ½ hours per day, picking students up in the morning and then transporting them home in the afternoon. That equates to $21.82 per hour. In September, the school system was in need of eight drivers. There are 42 routes per day in the county. Taylor told the school board that there were days to where there was a need of as many as 11 or 12 substitute drivers. The school bus garage’s six mechanics were all regularly assuming routes, in addition to Taylor and the school-bus garage secretary. The problem improved to an extent as some new drivers came on board as the first semester progressed. Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles pointed out the bus-driver issue has been a persistent problem over the course of his tenure as the director of schools. Macon County High football team starts 5-0 The Macon County High football team improved to 5-0 for the first time since the 1973 season by rolling to a 48-7 victory over Cumberland County at Pat Parker Memorial Field. During that campaign 47 years ago, the Tigers finished the regular season at 10-0. The Cumberland County win was Macon County’s first region win of the season. The Macon County defense grounded the Jets offense, limiting the visitors to a total of 102 yards and only six first downs. Cumberland County only managed a late, fourth-quarter kickoff return for its only points of the night. The Tigers compiled 434 yards of total offense, rushing for 306 yards on 34 carries. Junior quarterback Braydee Brooks led the Tigers to touchdown scores on all but one of his offensive possessions under center. Brooks finished the game with 128 passing yards and two passing touchdowns (covering 56 and 32 yards to classmate Cameron Houston) along with adding a touchdown run on his only rushing attempt of the night. Senior teammate Ethan Jenkins rushed for a team-best 87 yards on six carries, including a 3-yard touchdown run. OCTOBER Water lines approved for Taylor Branch Lane The Macon County Commission approved a measure on Sept. 21 to run water lines down the 1.8-mile stretch that comprises Taylor Branch Lane, which will bring Lafayette city water to the 11 residences on that road. Taylor Branch Lane is located in the Dixon Springs area of southern Macon County. Among the residents on that roadway is 100-year-old Annette Cothron, who has lived there for 82 years. When Cothron moved there, it wasn’t uncommon for homes to not have city-provided water. When the spring would go dry, friends would bring water to the Cothron residence from the Macon-Trousdale Farmers Co-Op in Lafayette, transporting it in a tank. Cothron said that she recently spent approximately $8,000 on water lines that run from the spring to her home. Earlier this year, the state provided $862,974 of funding to the county, and the county chose to place that money in its capital projects budget, which is funded by local tax dollars and targets non-recurring projects. Some of those funds went to various things, including purchasing four patrol cars for the sheriff’s department, an ambulance, a brush truck for the Lafayette Fire Department and materials for upgrades at the Macon County Justice Center. However, $200,000 is in the capital funds budget for site development, which will fund the estimated $199,000 cost of the project on Taylor Branch Lane. Billie Thompson is another long-time resident of Taylor Branch Road who will benefit, having lived there for 43 years. It will likely be this spring before the project can get underway, and there are hopes that it could be completed by next summer. Members of the county commission would like to see water provided to other areas of Lafayette as well, including to homes on Old Bottom Road and Sycamore Valley Road. Meador reaches state golf tournament Macon County High golf standout Isaac Meador finished in a three-way tie for 46th place at the Division I Large Class State Golf Tournament, which was held at WillowBrook Golf Club. Meador finished tied with Houston’s Zach Olsen and Dyer County’s Ben Shelton, posting a two-day total of 160 (86-74). The Cleveland State Community College signee had four birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys in the final round. Prior to Meador reaching the state level, the last time that a Macon County golfer reached the state tournament was when the Tigers qualified as a team in 2016, placing fourth in Class A-AA. Potential housing development hindered A potential housing development coming to Lafayette may be forced to be smaller than it originally hoped to be after the Lafayette City Council took no action regarding a rezoning ordinance at its meeting in early October. At its meeting on Sept. 1, the Lafayette City Council voted to have an ordinance to rezone property near Key Park delayed until it could go before the Lafayette Planning Commission. The property — which is better known as the Ronnie and Lynn Wilburn property — is located at 401 Scottsville Road and runs parallel to Key Park. The ordinance would have rezoned the property from R-1 low density to R-2 high density residential district. After it was sent before the planning commission, the planning commission sent the ordinance back before the council last week. However, no motion was made in regard to approving the ordinance at last Tuesday’s council meeting, so the measure died, resulting int the property remaining R-1 low density. Chris Ballou, a project engineer with Mid-Tenn Engineering Company, spoke briefly about the plans for the housing development. Ballou detailed that there would be dead-end street with a cul-de-sac. Rezoning the property to R-2 high density residential would have allowed the lot size to be reduced, which could have resulted in as many as 25 single-family housing units. With the property remaining at R-1 low density, it is expected that the property will only be able to include 12-15 units, with those homes located on the north side of the road facing Key Park. Tigerette volleyball program wins first region title The Macon County High volleyall program was able to capture the program’s first regional title with a 23-25, 28-26, 28-30, 25-20, 15-13 victory over Creek Wood in the Region 6-AA Tournament championship match, which was played at Camden High School. The final ended at 10:54 p.m., after the tournament began with the Tigerettes battling Camden in the first of the two region semifinals at 4:30. Macon County captured a four-game win in the semifinals. Macon County senior outside hitter Hallie Dickens was named the regional most valuable player, and she was joined on the all-tournament team by classmate Kaitlyn Driver and junior teammate Myle Crowder. The Tigerettes were on the cusp of earning the program’s first state-tournament berth in their next match but suffered a 26-28, 25-15, 10-25, 25-12, 15-11 to visiting Central Magnet in one of eight Class AA sectional contests. Sectional winners advanced to the state tournament. Central Magnet moved on and eventually placed third in Class AA. Two inmates escape from Macon County Jail Two men were captured less than 24 hours after they escaped from the Macon County Jail. Lafayette’s Jeremy Bruce Fuller, 24, and Adolphus, Kentucky, resident Joseph Whittemore, 22, were taken back into custody around midday on a Monday after escaping on Sunday evening. While the night shift personnel was doing other checks, Fuller and Whittemore were apparently able to escape through the unsecured door. They left the premises through the sally port, which is the secure, entry way into the jail. Sheriff’s department detectives and deputies began to search for the escapees. It was discovered that Fuller and Whittemore took a van that was at nearby Thompson Diesel, which had its keys left in the floor board so that it could be repaired once the business reopened on Monday morning. Authorities continued to follow leads early that morning in Kentucky, and there was a van located behind a church in Adolphus. The two men were found in a vacant home near Whittemore’s mother’s residence at approximately noon on Monday. Both were charged with escaping the custody of an officer. Back in May, Fuller was one of four inmates — along with 26-year-old Levi Radford Polson (of Scottsville, Kentucky), 27-year-old Lucas Adam Tracy (of Westmoreland) and 23-year-old Stephen Earl Sullivan (of Hartsville) — to escape. Babynov USA to open in Red Boiling Springs It was announced in a press release from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNEDC) Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Babynov USA officials that Babynov USA will establish its first production facility in the United States in Red Boiling Springs. It is estimated that the opening of the facility will resulted in 147 jobs. The press release said that Babynov will invest $44.9 million. Babynov USA is a new division of Global Baby, a French organic baby food manufacturer. The company will renovate an existing facility in Red Boiling Springs — the plant that formerly housed Nestle Waters — in order to expand its market to the United States. Nestle Water ceased production in December of 2018. It opened there in 2004. Founded in 1999, Global Baby provides ready-to-feed baby milks and prepared food products, such as fruit and vegetable purees, full meals and milk-based desserts. The group is headquartered in Paris, France. RBS football team picks up first victory For the second consecuctive season, the Red Boiling Springs High School football squad captured its first win of the season against Pickett County, handing the home-standing Bobcats a 28-18 setback. The Bulldogs claimed their first victory of the 2019 against Pickett County as well, snapping a 16-game losing skid with a 26-21 win over the visiting Bobcats. RBS led 14-12 at halftime. Then, while clinging to a two-point lead in the fourth quarter, RBS seniors Dylen Templeton and Devin Justice forced a fumble that Templeton returned 80 yards for a touchdown. Templeton had a rushing touchdown earlier in the contest, and freshman quarterback Aubrey Link threw a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown, with the touchdown pass finding senior Cody Mea. The Bulldogs trailed 18-14 before rallying in the final period. NOVEMBER Kirby, Ward reach state cross-country meet Macon County High sophomore Isaac Kirby and senior Taylor Ward earned berths to the state cross country meet by qualifying at the Region 5 Large Meet. Kirby placed eighth at the region to qualified for the state meet for the first time, while Ward placed 10th to reach the state level for the third consecuctive year. Kirby placed 61st at the state, posting a time of 16:52.38. Ward placed 126th at the state in a time of 22:35.18. Family to aid area animal-control efforts Kay Crowder Warner appeared before the Macon County Commission at its meeting on Nov. 2 and presented an plan that could annually assist Macon County Animal Control for years to come. Warner’s daughter — Lyndi Ann Crowder — died in a car accident that occurred on July 28, 1995. She was 24 at the time, having graduated from Volunteer State Community College with a business degree. For 25 years, Lyndi Ann Crowder’s family had been giving money — between $1,500 and $2,000 — that went toward the Lyndi Ann Crowder Memorial Scholarship, which was awarded to a Vol State student. However, despite the funds still being in place, the scholarship has not been awarded in recent years. Lyndi Ann Crowder’s family asked the Macon County Commission for permission to rename the animal control building, the Lyndi Ann Crowder Building, which was approved. In turn, the family wants to annually give $3,000 to the Friends of Macon County Animal Control. The Friends of Macon County Animal Control assists Macon County Animal Control with veterinary bills and with other expenses to help care for animals that are taken in. The county only had one animal-control officer until last July, when Travis Cothron and Ashley Carter were hired. They run the county’s animal-control facility, but they receive considerable support from the Friends of Macon County Animal Control, which is headed up by Jacqueline Falor. TSSAA sets new region/district alignments The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) released the projected district and region alignments for the 2001-02 and 2002-03 school years. The TSSAA typically classifies for four-year periods, but this classification period will only consist of two years. For the Macon County High football program, its region — which will now be Region 4-4A instead of Region 3-4A — will consist of five of the same teams, although Upperman will be added to the mix. Many schools will be adjusting in basketball, baseball and softball as the upcoming two-year period will be the first time that there will be four classifications for those sports. Macon County is in Class AA in the current three-classification system, but the Tiger programs will now be in Class AAA in the four-class system. In those three sports, Macon County’s district will consist of three other teams that are in its current district — DeKalb County, Livingston Academy and Upperman. They will be joined in District 7-AAA by two Crossville schools — Cumberland County and Stone Memorial — in addition to White County, resulting in considerably more extensive travel for league contests. In both cross country and track and field, Macon County has been competing in the largest classification in Division I, but the school will now compete in Class A-AA in cross country and in Class AA in a three-class system for track and field. The districts for Macon County’s tennis and golf programs remain unchanged, and the district for the Macon County boys and girls soccer programs remains largely unchanged, though current district foe Springfield will be moving up to Class AAA. The Macon County volleyball program could benefit significantly. The Tigerettes — who won the Region 6-AA Tournament in October and reached one of eight Class AA sectional matches — have been in a six-team region that included perennial power Portland, the 2017 and 2018 state champion and 2019 state runner-up. However, Portland is moving up to Class AAA, as is Springfield. That will leave Macon County in the four-team District 11-AA along with Greenbrier, White House and White House Heritage. The Red Boiling Springs High athletic programs remained largely unaffected in terms of familiarity, though there will be some potentially more favorable situations ahead. For the Bulldog football program, Region 4-1A will now consist of just five teams, all of which are currently in that region (Clay County, Gordonsville, Jo Byrns, Pickett County and RBS). Four teams from each region qualify for the playoffs. In basketball, baseball and softball, RBS has been in an eight-team district. However, only five of those teams will remain — Clarkrange, Clay County, Gordonsville, Pickett County and RBS. The district for the RBS volleyball program remains largely unchanged, though Smith County is being added to a league that includes Clay County, Gordonsville, Jackson County, Red Boiling Springs, Trousdale County, Watertown and Westmoreland. DECEMBER Family suffers carbon-mondixde poisoning A family of five was hospitalized after emergency medical services (EMS) personnel was called out to a home in the western portion of Macon County on Dec. 1. The individuals were suffering from carbon-monoxide poisoning. EMS arrived at the Carlene Jones Road residence in Westmoreland first, though the individuals in the home began to experience difficulty one night earlier. An electrical issue wasn’t causing a fire between the ceiling and the roof due to flame-retardant insulation, but that insulation was smoldering, leading to the release of carbon monoxide. After the Lafayette Fire Department arrived, they had to tear the ceiling down in both directions to reach where there was unburned insulation. The individuals had already been moved into the ambulance when the fire-department personnel arrived on the scene, and they were transported to Macon Community Hospital. Nichole Duffer (the mother of the family) and her four children — 12-year-old Landon, 10-year-old Katie, 15-year-old Parker (who was experiencing no symptoms when he was hospitalized, though he did have elevated carbon-monoxide levels) and 17-year-old Austin — were all hospitalized. However, despite some seemingly minor, lingering issues, all five are doing well after being released from Macon Community Hospital two days later. The family’s insurance company provided the family with a hotel room in Lafayette temporarily and was further investigating the incident. Volleyball standouts among six Macon County High student-athletes to sign Six Macon County High School student-athletes signed letters-of-intent to continue their educations and playing careers in November and December. Two of those individuals — Hallie Dickens and Kaitlyn Driver — signed with the Cumberland University volleyball program. Classmate Landon Whittemore signed with the Furman (South Carolina) University football program. Isaac Meador signed with the Cleveland State Community College golf program. Jalynn Gregory and Abby Shoulders will both play for Middle Tennessee State University next season, albeit in different sports. Gregory will play for the MTSU women’s basketball program, while Shoulders will play for the Blue Raider softball program.
