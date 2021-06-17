This is not J.W. Greanead’s favorite time of year.
“He hated summer, because he couldn’t see the kids,” Donovan Greanead — J.W. Greanead’s grandson — said.
However, entering the summer break, the students and faculty at Macon County High School made sure that J.W. Greanead would be remembered as a ceremony was held to name the school cafeteria after the former Macon County High custodian.
“I know what Pa would say ... ‘Y’all don’t have to do that … I don’t deserve it,’ ” Donovan Greanead said. “He was humble.
“He treated those kids like his own grandkids.”
Many of “those kids” attended the dedication ceremony, in which a mural (which was painted by Macon County High art instructor Melanie White along with four students — Emily Ashburn, Brooklyn Lamb, Elliott McGuire and Kaydence Wix) was unveiled that consisted of five snapshots of J.W. Greanead.
“I think Larry White (the school’s girls head basketball coach) said it best … they treated him like God up here,” Donovan Greanead said. “It means so much. He’s been here six or seven years, and they did all of that. It just means the world. It shows how quickly he touched people’s hearts. It couldn’t have been any better.”
Many of the other members of the Greanead family were also able to attend.
“I was tickled,” Jason Greanead — the son of J.W. Greanead and father of Donvoan Greanead — said. “It gave me goose-bumps … just to think that people think that much of someone.
“Daddy just worked. He did what he loved to do. Daddy would say, ‘I’m just a custodian.’ ”
Donovan Greanead worked alongside his grandfather as a custodian for almost four years.
“We got along the majority of the time,” the 23-year-old Donovan Greanead said. “I’ve seen more efficient ways of doing things, but you had to convince him that (doing things that way) was his idea.
“Working with him, I thought it would be the best. He likes to keep things tidy and neat. Nothing would be out of place. I knew it would be fun and easy going, but he was not going to let anything slip.”
Jason Greanead added, “Donovan wouldn’t miss, because he didn’t want daddy to have to do his work.”
J.W. Greanead was a lifelong resident of Red Boiling Springs and a 1971 graduate of Red Boiling Springs High School, which he actively supported for many years.
“He loved it, because he graduated from here,” Jason Greanead — who has two sisters — said. “When I was in school, we didn’t have riding (lawn) mowers. He was president of the quarterback club. He would be down there push-mowing the football field. Then, he would take a string and weed-eat. That’s what he loved.
“Just like the ballgames, when we graduated, he still came.”
For approximately 25 years, Greanead was the public-address announcer for Red Boiling Springs High football games and for Red Boiling Springs High and Red Boiling Springs Junior High basketball games as well.
“He loved the kids, and he loved the school,” Jason Greanead said. “That was his thing.”
J.W. Greanead also served as the pastor of multiple churches, including Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church from 2008-16.
After working for 11 years at Imperial Group in Portland, J.W. Greanead spent more than six years at Macon County High School.
“The students would say that he would talk about church to me or talk about God to me,” Jason Greanead said.
J.W. Greanead enjoyed the interaction with the kids and would often hand out candy.
“He loved that,” Jason Greanead said. “He always picked at everybody. He oved doing that.”
Donovan Greanead added, “He had fun with it. This was the funnest job he’s ever had. He’d tell you that.”
And the kids enjoyed the interaction with him as well.
“J.W. was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of person ,” McGuire — the student body president — said. “It did not matter who you were ... you could call him a friend. J.W. loved our school, but most importantly, he loved the kids inside of it ... and the kids loved him back.”
J.W. Greanead learned that he had COVID-19 on Nov. 7.
“He told me, ‘I’m just tired … I’m worn-out tired,’ ” Jason Greanead said. “I said, ‘You need to go to the doctor.’ He tested positive.”
After initially spending a few days at home with the virus, J.W. Greanead stayed a week in Macon Community Hospital before he was transferred to TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.
He died on Nov. 26 at the age of 67, one month shy of the 50th wedding anniversary he would have shared with his wife, Kathy.
“J.W. Greanead was a man of integrity and incredible faith,” Ben Johnson — who was the Macon County High principal during the 2020-21 school year — said. “He left a lasting impact on everyone he was in contact with, especially the students during his time at Macon County High School. I am very honored for the short time I spent with Mr. J.W. and will always consider him a friend. The world needs more individuals like J.W. Greanead.”
Though he saw the progress of the mural as it was being created, Donovan Greanead had the difficult task of keeping it a secret.
“I had to,” Donovan Greanead said. “Mrs. White told me I couldn’t tell anybody. I had to keep it tight-lipped. It was hard.
“I remember where he was and what he was doing in every one of those pictures (depicted in the mural). They did a real good job with it.”
There is a plaque recognizing J.W. Greanead that hangs at the cafeteria entrance.
“It’s nice for all of us … but it made mama feel good,” Jason Greanead said. “It took her breath. It really tickled her. She was amazed. She was taken with all those kids. That really helped mama.”
In a sense, J.W. Greanead is still giving as Kathy Greanead awarded two scholarships — one at Macon County High School and one at Red Boiling Springs School — in his memory. McGuire and Emily Birdwell were the recipients.
“He was always ready to pop off a joke to us or willing to give us guidance, whether it came to school, life or our relationship to the Lord,” McGuire said. “I am truly blessed to have experienced a person as grand as J.W. in this lifetime, and I know I will get to see him on the other side of eternity.”
