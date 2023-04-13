On May 6, Old Lake Park will fill with music and people for the Red Boiling Springs Music Festival and Marketplace.
From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., there will be shopping, live performances and food as the 37150 Community Center holds a fundraiser to build a physical location in Red Boiling Springs.
“We wanted to give the community something that they could come and enjoy,” 37150 Community Center Chairman Laura Merlo said. “It’s a fundraiser event for the community center group in order to raise money to purchase land or a building to actually put a community center in Red Boiling Springs.”
The booth fees for the vendors and the $5 entry fee will help raise funds to meet that goal.
“Bring a chair ... bring a blanket ... spend all day with us,” Merlo said.
This will be the second year that the music festival will be a part of the marketplace, and the line-up will feature Santa Fe Rose, Shattered Silence, Tennessee Turnarounds, Lain Thomlinson, and the Lookout Creek Band.
After performing at last year’s Red Boiling Springs Music Festival and Marketplace, Tommy Burkhead, who is a member of the Lookout Creek Band, helped organize the music line-up for this year’s event.
“What organizing it amounts to is being able to approach different bands and groups in the area and finding out if they’d be interested in appearing, and explaining to them that it’s a community event and a fundraiser,” Burkhead said. “If they’re available and the group members are available, they’re happy to participate.”
Performances will begin at 11 a.m.
“I tried to make a five or six-hour event outline that I think everyone will enjoy,” Burkhead said. “We have a little bit of Bluegrass, a little bit of southern rock, and a little bit of classic country. We have a good variety.”
Because many groups are eager to participate, Burkhead said that the lineup had been easy to organize.
“It all happens with friends,” Merlo said. “We have individuals who support the concept behind the community center, and these bands also support it. They help us out by coming and playing so that we can offer the community a place to gather.”
Sponsors like Citizens Bank, Macon Bank & Trust, Mike’s Food Value, and the Palace Health Care and Rehabilitation Center help cover the costs of the festival. This support helps the group’s fundraising efforts by allowing it to take away more funds to build the community center away from the event.
“It’s really important to (build the center) to give the community a place to call home, where they can interact with each other and have events that they can go to,” Merlo said. “Our plan is to be able to offer classes in the arts, wellness and recreation, and workforce readiness. We want to be able to offer these different facets within the community center, but also to bring a place where it’s safe for the community to come to.”
Merlo hopes that the center will help foster a connection between youth and senior citizens within the community.
“We want to provide a place for if a child needs to go somewhere after school, or maybe (if) they need some help with homework,” Merlo said. “Some of our seniors in our community are just looking for a place where they can go and interact. A lot of them have knowledge to help these kids.”
Until the center can be built, the 37150 Community Center remains active in Red Boiling Springs.
“As time goes on and we get closer to being able to find a location, we’ll be able to put our goals and our mission in play,” Merlo said. “For now, we try to do things for our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.