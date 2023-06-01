Though it’s continually growing, Jalynn Gregory never expected to be impacted by Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) prevalence that’s sweeping college athletics.

“For me, I didn’t really ever honestly think about it,” Gregory said. “It was never something I was worried about. I knew that if the opportunity came to me, I would take it. It did. I just took it and ran with it.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.