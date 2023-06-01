Though it’s continually growing, Jalynn Gregory never expected to be impacted by Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) prevalence that’s sweeping college athletics.
“For me, I didn’t really ever honestly think about it,” Gregory said. “It was never something I was worried about. I knew that if the opportunity came to me, I would take it. It did. I just took it and ran with it.”
Gregory found herself in the starting blocks on May 23.
Though it isn’t being termed an NIL deal, Gregory signed paperwork for an endorsement agreement and marketing relationship partnership with Citizens Bank.
“I was definitely honored that they chose me to do that,” Gregory — a junior basketball player at Middle Tennessee State University — said. “That’s one of the things that Tommy (Anderton, the Citizens Bank president) told me. He said that you are one of the ones who has made a name for yourself. He said I had made a name for myself, and the people around me had helped me make a name for myself. He said that I had influence on people, so he said, ‘Why don’t we try to use that influence?’ ”
Her influence was evident at the signing ceremony, which was held at the Citizens Bank main branch in Lafayette. While only a handful of individuals were expected, almost 50 people showed up in support.
“I really didn’t tell me whole family,” Gregory. “I just told my mom and dad and grandparents.
“Seeing all these people, who heard of it who came and showed their support, it was great seeing that.”
NIL deals — which are similar to Gregory’s endorsement deal — give someone the right to profit off of his/her notoriety or standing. National Collegiate Athletic Association student-athletes are allowed to accept money from brands or businesses to endorse or advertise products.
“We are extremely excited to partner with Jalynn Gregory to expand our customer base,” said Rick Clark, the market president at Citizens Bank, in a press release. “Her dedication, both on and off the court, aligns perfectly with our values of hard work, resilience, and continuous growth. We look forward to supporting Jalynn in her endeavors, helping her maximize her potential and achieve long-term financial success.”
It’s the first endorsement deal of this type for Citizens Bank.
“We’ll see how this goes,” Citizens Bank Vice President and Marketing Coordinator Doug Haehl said. “A lot of community banks don’t do stuff like this.
“It’s completely new territory for us. This is giving us an opportunity to think out of the box. Not too many community banks do this.”
The bank had previously considered entering into an agreement with Gregory earlier in her college career, but now seemed like the appropriate time to do so.
“We wanted to make sure we had the right fit at the right time,” Haehl said. “We wanted to have someone local. It was a lot of things that made sense now rather than as a freshman or a sophomore. She’s proven. We think she’s on track to become a star. She has a big and bright future ahead of her. Hopefully, we can help her in that, and she can help us as well.
“We turned it down in the past, but we feel very strongly about it now. It is exciting.”
Gregory helped the Lady Raiders to the Conference USA regular-season and tournament championships, earning a berth to the NCAA Tournament. She was named the Conference USA Tournament most valuable player (MVP).
“At our (NCAA Tournament) selection show (team gathering in Murfreesboro), I had kind of heard mention of it,” Gregory said. “Citizens Bank had mentioned stuff about doing an NIL. At our selection show, Tommy Anderton came up to me and said he wanted to do one.
“A little time went by, and he reached out again. We went from there and got everything ok. In his eyes and in my eyes, basketball and school is my first priority. This is just something that comes along with it.”
As a player at Macon County High School, Gregory helped the program to four consecutive state-tournament appearances and to its first state championship in March of 2021. Gregory was selected as the state tournament MVP.
“She’s a local here in Macon County,” Haehl said. “I watched her from elementary school. I’ve seen her through high school, the state championship. She’s a genuine person, and that comes through. She’s passionate about what she does. That’s what we’re looking for in an employee, and those are leadership qualities she can speak to because she’s living it.
“She’s well-known in this area. She’s well-known in the Shelbyville and Murfreesboro area, and we have branches down there. It just happens to be that we have the right relationship. We have branches in the Middle Tennessee area. So, she will promote us. We will promote her. We are going to help her with building her brand, her awareness and network opportunities. It’s a give-and-take on both ends.”
Though all the details as far as Gregory’s involvement haven’t been determined yet, she’s looking forward to the partnership.
“Bascially, what I’m doing for them is they’re able to use my name, my face and put it on … they’ve mentioned a billboard, and they’ve mentioned going to events,” Gregory said. “It’s basically sharing things on my platforms … social media and whatever. It’s not just a beneficial for them. It’s beneficial for me. It may create a way to introduce me to people who I knew but didn’t know that well and introduce me to things. But there’s nothing really set yet.”
One of Gregory’s tasks will involve helping to drive business to the bank.
“We have given her the challenge of getting us (customers),” Haehl said. “She’s moved her financial needs over to us. So has a lot of her family.
“She has somewhat of a following on Instagram. She is going to be directing people toward us. She’s going to end up being a spokesperson for the bank. She’ll be an ambassador or our brand.”
As a sophomore, Gregory averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game to earn second team all-conference honors. She made a conference-leading 85 3-pointers.
“I’m definitely pleased with how things have gone, but there’s a lot of things that we want to accomplish that we didn’t the past two years,” Gregory — who is a psychology major — said. “Our goal is still to keep making a run in the NCAA Tournament.”
However, her consistent progress has sparked some limited conversations about whether she may have a future of playing basketball professionally.
“We’ve talked about going overseas and playing,” said Gregory — who is back on campus this week as her summer class began before resuming workouts and conditioning next week. “My coaches tell me that’s an option for me, that I’ll be able to do that if I want to as long as things keep going like they have. It’s kind of an up-to-me decision … but we haven’t talked much about it. It’s just a mention here and there.
“That opportunity may open up, and it may be what I want to do at that point in my life. Or I may just feel like it’s time to hang it up and do something else.”
Regardless, Citizens Bank hopes to be an advocate for Gregory.
“After (college), it’s probably going to be an opportunity to either go overseas and play basketball or to go to the WNBA,” Haehl said. “We’re going to introduce you to candidates who might be interested in hiring her.”
Even at 20 years old, Gregory is beginning to contemplate what will come after college.
“I’m at an age now where I’m an adult,” Gregory said. “I’m no longer just a kid doing random stuff. I’m in that phase of my life where I’m hitting the adult life and look forward to what I want to do in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.