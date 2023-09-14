Many have been on the receiving end of a prank, but a recent incident impacted dozens who were in the area.
On Sept. 1, the Lafayette Walmart had to be evacuated due to what was initially thought to be a gas leak.
Sgt. Josh McClard with the Lafayette Police Department was on the scene that day.
“I was on patrol, and I heard the fire department get dispatched to Walmart for a smell of gas,” said McClard. “I didn’t think much of it at first. I figured, ‘Well, they’ll go handle it.’ The next thing I hear is that the fire department is requesting that Walmart be evacuated. I thought to myself that wasn’t good and they would probably need some help with that. Me and the rest of the officers on duty at the time went to help.”
Upon arrival at Walmart, McClard knew something was wrong just from the smell alone.
“I pulled into the parking lot and was nearing the flag pole out front, which is about at the center of the lot, and a good ways from the door, when I smelled a strong odor that I felt smelled like gas,” said McClard. “Natural gas and propane are odorless gases. A chemical which has a rotten egg kind of smell is added to them to act as an indicator in case of a leak.”
Once McClard smelled the gas from so far away, he believed it was serious.
“I pulled up to the store front, and people are already evacuating, both employees and customers,” said McClard. “Once we got the store completely evacuated, the police department set up a perimeter to keep people at a safe distance and to keep anyone from re-entering the building. Once that was done, the fire department and city gas department investigated the odor with their testing equipment.”
Initially, the fire department and city gas department did not find anything. Lafayette Fire Chief Todd Wagoner was also on the scene.
“My wife and I were about to leave town for Bowling Green, Kentucky, when I heard the call go through, so I ran up there to see what was going on,” said Wagoner. “We parked out around the garden center next to the grocery pickup area. As I approached the end doors by the garden center, the smell just hit me hard. It smelled like a propane tank was just open. I continued to walk up to the grocery end doors, and in the entrance way, I found a small bottle on the floor. It was about the size of those glasses cleaner bottles. The top was off, and I soon located that part with the sprayer.”
Wagoner noticed that the air return for the store was right there above where he found the bottle, which led to the chemical being distributed throughout the store. It was later confirmed that the bottle was in fact fart spray.
McClard says that the individual responsible has been identified and is facing charges due to the nature of, and due to the chaotic events following the prank. The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.
