The Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs is known for many things.
However, what many people do not associate with the Thomas House is that its hosts dinner plays several evenings each year.
They Thomas House partners with Amanda Pedigo of Lebanon’s Stagestruck Productions Services.
“We usually do plays that are written by someone in our group or one of the four partners,” Pedigo said. “Me and three others own Stagestruck Productions Service. Two are sisters, along with their daddy, and then me.”
Starstruck Productions Services will be presenting a Dramatists Plays Service production written by Jones, Hope, and Wooten.
“The ‘Savannah Sipping Society’ is what is called a royalty play,” Pedigo said. “Royalty plays are plays that you would see on Broadway or off Broadway.”
The “Savannah Sipping Society” follows four women, led by one that dreams of being a life coach.
“It’s a funny little show about four women who have been through a lot of drama or life-changing events, such as divorce or being widowed,” Pedigo said. “They are from different walks of life, and through their time together, they become very close. The play is a kind of quick progression following their journey. It’s similar to Steel Magnolias.”
Cherry Cole — along with her husband, Darrell, and brother-in-law, David — are the owners of the Thomas House and enjoy having Stagestruck Productions Services perform at their hotel.
“We enjoy the comedies so much,” said Cherry Cole.
David Cole added, “We have a buffet dinner before the play. Then, during intermission, (we) serve dessert and coffee. It’s a lot of work doing these, but it’s so much fun. We just enjoy it despite the health problems and hard work.”
The “Savannah Sipping Society” opening night is July 28, followed by performances on July 29, Aug. 5, Aug. 6. The first three performances are slated to begin at 7 p.m., with the Aug. 6 show slated to begin at 1 p.m.
