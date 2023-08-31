After a lot of discussion, the Link family finally pulled the trigger.
After a lot of discussion, the Link family finally pulled the trigger.
They’re hoping that individuals in and around Red Boiling Springs are the beneficiaries.
The town’s newest restaurant, The Dinner Belles, offers everything from gourmet burgers to homestyle cooking, and owners Sean and Robbye Link are excited to unveil their style of cooking.
“We have talked about opening a restaurant for years,” said Robbye Link. “We lived in Gallatin, and my husband got the job coaching high-school football here in Red Boiling Springs. This will be his fourth year.
“Once we moved here (RBS), we really got serious about opening a restaurant, because there isn’t much variety here in this little town. We really think we can make this work here.
Link admits that as excited as she is to open the restaurant, it is somewhat intimidating.
“We’ve worked so hard getting things ready, and we’ve been running on adrenaline for a week,” said Link. “If you’re gonna do it, ya got to do it. Why not do something you’ve always wanted to do, and see if you can make it work? I’m no chef by any means, but cooking is something I love to do. It has always been stress release for me. I love good home cooking, and I love to share it with people.”
The restaurant isn’t your typical meat-and-three type of establishment. While it does have all the favorites, there are plenty more things to fill up on than just homestyle cooking.
“Aside from our home-cooked meals, we offer several specialty burgers,” said Link. “They aren’t your average cheeseburgers. They have special toppings and names. The people are really liking those so far. My husband likes to do the burgers, and we are happy that they are doing so well.
“We want to thank the people here for being so accepting and welcoming. We don’t really know anything about the business side of things. We just enjoy meeting people and cooking for them.”
As for how business has been for the past two weeks, the Links have been pleased thus far.
“It’s been really great,” said Link. “We have sold out of our specials every day and have been slammed every day. It has been a bit overwhelming, but each day gets a little easier. We are finding our routine in things and continue to run smoother as we go.”
