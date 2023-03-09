Last November, local voters overwhelming said yes to two new referendums regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages in Lafayette.
The first referendum permits retail package stores that sell wine and liquor to operate within the city limits, while the second allows for restaurants to sell liquor and wine by the drink.
Now, with the new legislation in place, the city has begun to sell state permits to area entrepreneurs interested in adult beverage sales.
“There have been two state permits sold,” said Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore. “We have actually had three picked up, but only two have been turned in.”
Area business owner Charlie Patel has decided to take advantage of the opportunity and has been issued a state permit, thus allowing him to open a sizable liquor store on Scottsville Road in Lafayette.
“I am going to put a liquor store across from Sonic,” said Patel. “The name of the store is Express Wine and Spirits, the same as Express Lane Market. I own the Marathon Express Lane Market, so people will know that this is our store.
“Right now, I’ll be the biggest (liquor store) in town. I’ll have almost 3,400 square feet.”
Although beer sales have been permitted in the city for almost 50 years, restaurants will also now be able to expand their beverage offerings to customers.
“We had to have referendums in last year’s election to allow liquor in restaurants and liquor in package stores,” said Wilmore. “Both of those were voted on overwhelmingly. But before the referendums, restaurants could only serve beer.”
According to Wilmore, before the referendums were passed, neighboring towns were benefitting from alcohol sales, while Lafayette lost proceeds from the sales that could have benefitted the town.
“I think it will be a big tax revenue, because Red Boiling Springs is 15 minutes away from us ... Hartsville is 15 minutes away from us, and Westmoreland is 15 minutes away from us,” said Wilmore. “All three of those places were drawing our tax money (from liquor sales), and we are wanting to keep our tax money in town.”
Still, as mid-April approaches, Patel stated that his store will be open for business by then.
“We will be open in a month,” said Patel.
