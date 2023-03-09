New liquor store photo

Express Wine and Spirits is coming soon to Lafayette. The new liquor store will be located on Scottsville Road in the storefront that was previously Macon Community Hospital Therapy Services.

 Craig Harris/Macon County Times

Last November, local voters overwhelming said yes to two new referendums regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages in Lafayette.

The first referendum permits retail package stores that sell wine and liquor to operate within the city limits, while the second allows for restaurants to sell liquor and wine by the drink.

