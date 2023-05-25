MCHS VALEDICTORIANS PHOTO

From left, Macon County High School valedictorians Kendall Coley, Peyton Seagraves and Jordan West line up in the auditorium at Lafayette Elementary School prior to the beginning of Friday evening’s Macon County High School graduation ceremony.

 Sherah Ndjongo/For the Times

Over the course of four years, Macon County High School’s class of 2023 witnessed its most academically exceptional students vie for the top title of valedictorian.

In the end, the result was a three-way tie, with Kendall Coley, Peyton Seagraves and Peyton West finishing at the head of the class.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.