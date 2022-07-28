The floor plan is in place, with input from county employees, and now the architectural drawings for a new Macon County Administration Building have the OK of county commissioners.
The 18,890-square-foot building, which will be built on Nature Trail Lane — with an expected completion date of roughly 24 months — will house offices which are now in the courthouse on the square.
Also on Nature Trail, plans continue to move forward on a new county health department, which will be funded by the state of Tennessee. The completion date for the new health department is also in the 24-month range, according to Macon County Mayor Steve Jones.
The new health department will be about 14,000 square feet, nearly double the size of the current one, and will allow easier access to motorists via a drive-through area.
The county purchased the 12 acres from the city of Lafayette for the new buildings. The administration building will be paid for with American Rescue Plan and debt service bonds, Jones said.
Renderings for the admin building have the unanimous consent from the county commission. “They then made a motion, agreed that’s what they wanted, and agreed to send it on for full design and ready for bid,” Jones said.
The county is waiting on contracts from the state on the health department building’s new site.
Jones said the county offices have outgrown the public square, but there has been no discussion on what the courthouse’s use will be after the new building is up and running.
“There’s been no discussion or intent to get rid of the old building,” he said. “It has sentimental value. We’re trying to keep it up and make it look good.”
The lawn of the courthouse will be redone this fall to improve the aesthetics of the property.
“We’ve still got some things to do to it,” Jones said. “We’re going to try to get some of the broadleaf out and make it look good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.