The floor plan is in place, with input from county employees, and now the architectural drawings for a new Macon County Administration Building have the OK of county commissioners.

The 18,890-square-foot building, which will be built on Nature Trail Lane — with an expected completion date of roughly 24 months — will house offices which are now in the courthouse on the square.

