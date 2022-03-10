It’s certainly understandable to have nerves before a big game, and nobody would blame the Red Boiling Springs girls’ basketball team for having them prior to their Class 1A sectional game on Saturday.
Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, those nerves translated into a scoreless first 10 minutes as Van Buren County jumped out to an 11-0 lead and kept the lead from there, handing RBS a 43-30 loss to end their season at Nera White Gymnasium, one game short of a state tournament appearance.
A tough shooting effort did the Lady Bulldogs in, as they shot just 19.2% (10-for-52) for the game and 18.1% (6-for-33) from three-point range. The game took place at Macon County’s gym, since Red Boiling Springs’ gym capacity falls under the 1,000 required to host a Class 1A sectional contest, per TSSAA regulations.
As they were attempting to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2011, the Lady Bulldogs (24-8) found themselves staying mainly to the perimeter early and often against Van Buren County’s taller defenders. Nothing fell in the first quarter and the Lady Bulldogs were still searching for their first points when junior Claire Fleming connected on a three-pointer two minutes into the second quarter. Despite the cold shooting start, RBS only trailed 11-3 at that point as the Lady Bulldog defense kept things within reach at the other end of the court.
By that time, any early-game nerves were gone.
“Especially until my first time out, I think they definitely had the jitters,” RBS acting head coach Kyndal Bullington said. “I think Claire could have thrown up before the game. I was right there with her. It was nerve-racking for sure.”
The Lady Bulldogs held Van Buren County (20-10) to two points in the second quarter, and Fleming tossed in seven of her game-high 19 points during the period to aid in RBS’ rally. Freshman Chloe Powell connected on a three-pointer as time expired in the first half with the Lady Bulldogs trailing 13-10, but with positive momentum heading into halftime.
“I told them that we had 16 minutes to prove that we wanted it more than them,” Bullington said about her halftime remarks to the team. “And I will say that I think we did, it was just that our shots weren’t falling.”
However, the Lady Eagles’ size was still a problem inside, and it showed up in the third quarter as Van Buren County outscored RBS 16-8 in the period. Sophomore Layla Bouldin did most of the damage, scoring eight of her 14 points in the period. The Lady Bulldogs continued to struggle from outside, going 3-for-13 from the field in the third quarter.
Van Buren County led 29-18 after three quarters and took advantage of a 3:36 scoreless stretch by RBS in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach, leading by as many as 15 points with 2:02 to play.
Powell finished with nine points for the Lady Bulldogs, all coming on three-point attempts. Junior Bre Thompson had two points to round out the scoring for RBS. Greta Rigsby led Van Buren County with 15 points.
The Lady Bulldogs were making their first sectional appearance since 2011. The team received a police escort to Macon County High School, arriving roughly 75 minutes before tip-off.
“It was fun,” Fleming said of the sectional experience. “It felt like people cared a lot for us.”
Red Boiling Springs only loses one graduating senior, Rhiannon Hix. The rest are expected to return for the 2022-23 season, and Bullington gave them a message after Saturday’s game ended.
“I told them, ‘I want you to bottle this little feeling up and remember it next year, because you don’t want to feel it again,’ ” Bullington said.
Bullington assumed acting head coach duties when Lady Bulldog head coach Layce Colter was arrested on school property Thursday for allegedly attempting to purchase drugs and was charged with possession of meth and possession of drugs in a drug free zone. Bulldog boys’ assistant Derek Meador assisted Bullington on the bench Saturday.
The quick turnaround meant Bullington had to get everyone ready to play their most important game of the season after allowing the team to process the emotions of Thursday’s events.
“After everyone got the news, everyone just felt weird,” Fleming said. “The whole environment just had a weird feeling to it.”
“I talked to my parents and said ‘I can’t show any emotion toward the girls,” Bullington added. “I was very shocked to hear that news. I hated it. But I came into practice, and we talked about it (with the team on Thursday night) and after that it was like ‘we can’t talk about it anymore, because we’ve got to get ready for the game.’ ”
Bullington, a 2018 Macon County High graduate, coached her team in the same gym she spent her high school years playing in, sort of a full-circle moment for her.
“It’s crazy,” Bullington said. “I just can’t put it into words. It’s a blessing in a stressed-out moment for sure. (Macon County) was great to me and the girls. I hated that we couldn’t be in our gym, but it was good.”
Saturday’s game was the fourth meeting between the teams in the past three seasons. Van Buren County defeated RBS, 57-29, in the 2021 Region 3-1A Tournament quarterfinals, while the teams split a pair of meetings during the 2019-2020 season. Van Buren County won their regular-season meeting, 48-33, at RBS, while the Lady Bulldogs handed the Lady Eagles a season-ending 62-45 loss in the Region 3-1A Tournament quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.