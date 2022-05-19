Corrine Aguilar was selected as Macon County teacher of the year during a Teachers Appreciation Luncheon on May 12 at the Barn.
“It has been two years since we have gotten to meet together and recognize our teachers, because of the pandemic,” Director of Schools Tony Boles said. “And the highest honor to hand out on this day is the Teacher of the Year Award,” Boles continued.
Aguilar is retiring after “giving 29 years of dedication to the students of Macon County and Red Boiling Springs, who have a difficult time learning in school, and that teacher is Ms. Corrine Aguilar. She does a job, that most of us would not do,” Boles tearfully said.
Aguilar was gifted with a Crystal Owl and a $250 check.
Since the pandemic canceled last year’s luncheon, Boles also wanted to recognize last year’s Teacher of the year, Cindy Ford, who has worked in the Macon County School system for 30-plus years.
The Chamber of Commerce gave out door prizes at the luncheon. More than 60 merchants and supporters of Teachers Appreciation Day, a national day of recognition, made donations of many items.
“We had a wonderful time celebrating our educators today,” Chamber of Commerce Director Jennifer Hardman said. “And we would like to thank Macon Bank & Trust Company for sponsoring our venue, The Barn on Church Street, and A Southern Experience for the great food, and Pelican’s Snowballs, for trying to help us stay cool on this warm day.”
Sponsors who made donations include: 615 Boutique, Alexander Funeral Home, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, Apple Bottoms Antique Store, Artis Networks, B&R Bargain Store, Beans & Leafs Coffee & Tea Cafe, Ben Bray Real Estate, Bronze Babe Tanning Salon, Brotique Company, Burger King, Cathy’s Florist, Citizen’s Bank, Creations by Meg, Factory Connection, Frist Art Museum, Gibson’s Cafe, Grecian Steakhouse, Attorney Greg Traylor, Hope Family Health, Johnson Jewelers, Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay, Macon County Trustee Kim Parks, Knollwood Manor, The White House Assisted Living, La Tia Mexican Restaurant, Lafayette Hometown Foods, Leigh Anne Duncan, Attorney Lisa Cothron, Macon Bank & Trust Company, Macon Community Hospital, Macon County Chamber of Commerce, Macon Department Store, Bryan Nichols with Macon Iron Fitness, McClard’s Gifts, Mert’s Gift Gallery, Mike’s Food Value, National Corvette Museum, NCTC, O’Charley’s Restaurant, Pep-A-Roni’s Pizza, R-TAC, Red Boiling Springs Florist, Rustic Ruffles, Ryman Auditorium, Salon 501, Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, Tunica, SheBrews Coffee, Subway, Sunshine Decor, The Adventure Science Center, The Armour’s Hotel & Spa, The Cumberland County Playhouse, The Donoho Hotel, The Health Nut, The Lafayette Church of Christ Youth Group, The Palace Healthcare & Rehab, Tractor Supply, Tri-County Electric, Video Corner, Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons, and The Macon County Chamber of Commerce.
“We appreciate all who helped make this year’s event memorable,” Hardman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.