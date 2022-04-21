Local authorities are still investigating the fatal hit-and-run that occurred last week on Akersville Road that claimed the life of a former Westmoreland man.
At about 12:30 a.m. April 8, just north of Twins Lane, a passing motorist made a call to authorities that he had found a man lying on the road, bleeding and unresponsive.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Macon County EMS and was later identified as Charles Key Jr., 32.
It is believed he was walking on the roadway in the north-bound lane at the time he was struck and killed.
Video footage from a local residence around the time of the incident is being reviewed by investigators.
“While we don’t have any suspects at this time, we are treating this case as a hit and run,” Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons said. “Our department is also working with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to identify the vehicle that struck Mr. Key.”
Dealing with the aftermath of the hit-and-run tragedy, the Key family has been struggling.
“It’s been a week since my friend, Chucky Key was hit and killed while walking down Akersville Road in Lafayette, and we still don’t have an answer on who did this or why they just left him there,” Dylan Meador said, adding, they are now offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever struck and killed “Chucky.”
“I’m begging anyone to please come forward if they have even the slightest bit of information because he deserves justice and his family deserves peace,” Meador added.
“My heart is breaking so bad right now, and even though we can’t have him back, any answers would help bring his family peace and closure,” Key’s family friend, Dallas Layne Smith, said.
Key was known to be a talented skate boarder.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Office 615-666-7155 or the Tennessee Highway Patrol office at Cookeville at 1-800-434-6393.
