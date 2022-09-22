Portland Alderman Thomas Dillard contacted police to complain about his neighbors on Aug. 31, the same day his neighbors called police to complain about him.

The result was a verbal warning to Dillard’s neighbors not to play a recording of dogs barking on a speaker, which was the root of Dillard’s complaint call, but the incident led to what Portland Police Department officers said was Dillard uttering a racial slur toward his neighbors — “F---ing porch monkeys,” according to PPD reports.

