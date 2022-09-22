Portland Alderman Thomas Dillard contacted police to complain about his neighbors on Aug. 31, the same day his neighbors called police to complain about him.
The result was a verbal warning to Dillard’s neighbors not to play a recording of dogs barking on a speaker, which was the root of Dillard’s complaint call, but the incident led to what Portland Police Department officers said was Dillard uttering a racial slur toward his neighbors — “F---ing porch monkeys,” according to PPD reports.
Dillard was censured by the Portland City Council in late March for using a racial slur recorded on police body cam video against his neighbors in another dispute.
Dillard lives at 1060 Deasy Lane. His neighbors, Edwin A. Campos and Kelly H. Kinsey, live at 1056 Deasy Lane.
According to a police report, officers arrived and Dillard complained about the speaker noise and showed officers a video to back up his accusation. He also claimed an unfinished deck in his neighbor’s back yard was a code violation.
Officers also told Dillard that his neighbors stating that he was video recording their property over a fence.
Police advised Dillard, according to the report, that yelling racial slurs toward the neighbors’ direction “is considered disorderly conduct,” and police said Dillard began cursing at officers to “get the f — — off my property!”
In the police body camera video footage from February, Dillard can be heard to say, “I called him the n-word. I ain’t going to lie,” while adding, “It might not be good to say with these cameras, but I’m ready to get this over with, man.”
The city of Portland released a statement in relation to the incident:
Our community is in the spotlight again where certain actions and language have angered and hurt many within our community and those who work for the city.
Several have reached out and questioned why the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have not acted and why council members are not bound by the same city policy that employees are. Since elected council members are not technically a city employee, they do not fall under the same employment guidelines; and under State law, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have limited powers when it comes to the removal of an elected official.
While it is true that these recent events cast a bad light on our community, it is also true that Portland is made up of loving, caring, and compassionate people who reject the use of racial slurs as they go about their daily lives seeking to do good.
Mayor Mike Callis; Vice Mayor Drew Jennings, Alderwoman Penny Barnes; Alderman Mike Hall; Alderman Jody McDowell; Alderwoman Megan Thompson; Alderman Brian Woodall.
