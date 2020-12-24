The Ramsey family is looking forward to this Christmas.
Though a lot has changed, the family is thankful it is back together this year … albeit, maybe not intact but all together nevertheless.
Paul Ramsey barely remembers last Christmas. He spent the holiday heavily medicated after surgery.
“Last year compared to this year … last year, I was in and out,” Paul Ramsey said. “I just sat in my bed (last year). I was still out of everything.”
It all started more than five months before Christmas, on July 7, 2019.
“I was weed-eating my uncle’s yard,” Paul Ramsey said. “I stepped on a (fencing) staple. It penetrated my foot. I went all day up until about 6 or 7 o’clock that night. I just kind of patched it up.”
Due to neuropathy of the foot, Paul didn’t have as much feeling in his foot as most people do and therefore didn’t initially realize the severity of the injury. It took almost an hour for him to realize how severely that it was bleeding.
“We just don’t go to the hospital … unless we’re dying … and I was dying,” Paul Ramsey said. “Later that night, I got to where I couldn’t walk. So, I was like, ‘Something isn’t right. We went up there to Macon County (Community Hospital). They looked at it and cleaned it real good. They stitched it up and sent me home with some antibiotics. They told me to follow up with the my PCP (primary care physician) in the next couple of days. While all of this was going on, it was just setting up infection. I’m on top of it, and I can smell it (the infection).”
Two weeks later, he returned to the emergency room.
“Dr. (Olufemi) Osunudi looked at him and said, ‘Son, you’re not going nowhere,’ ” Paul’s wife — Carrie Ramsey — said. “That’s when they had to give him a blood transfusion.
“Everything was shutting down. His kidneys were shutting down. His sugar was at 800. His heart rate was sky high. The doctor said that if we don’t do something soon, I’m afraid we’re going to lose him.”
On July 21 (two weeks after the accident), Paul Ramsey was transported to TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.
“We had a foot doctor come in, and he says, ‘Holy crap, I’ve never seen anything like this … I don’t know what to do,’ ” Carrie Ramsey said. “The whole time he was in the hospital, he retained fluid really bad. They loooked at me a couple of times and said that if we didn’t do something that we could lose him.”
Three days later, a surgery took place in which they cut a portion of Paul Ramsey’s heel out due to infection in the bone.
“A lot of it, I don’t even remember it,” Paul Ramsey said.
He spent 20 days in Hendersonville Hospital.
Over the next few months, Paul Ramsey was still fighting infection, but it wasn’t until late December that the situation escalated as a boil appeared on the bottom of his foot.
“He said, ‘I can’t feel my foot,’ ” Carrie Ramsey said. “In the middle of that, somewhere, he said, ‘God please help me?’
“The doctor here in Macon County said that if we don’t get him somewhere, he’s going to die tonight. He only has about 10 hours to live. Everything was shutting down at this point. I called Dr. (Mark) Tressler (who Paul Ramsey had previously seen at TriStar Hendersonville). This is 12 o’clock at night. He said, ‘If he’s there in the morning, I’ll look at it.’ ”
When Tressler was able to examine Paul Ramsey the next day, he felt that immediate attention was needed.
“He said, ‘We need to make a life-saving decision right now,’ ” Carrie Ramsey said. “I said, ‘if you have to take that leg off, take it off.’
“On the 22nd, they went in and amputated his leg. At that point, there was a chance he wouldn’t have made it out. So, we told him we loved him and that we would see him when he came out.”
Following the successful surgery, the Ramsey family was able to return home on Christmas Eve, though Paul was having some other complications.
“On the 24th, we got to come home for Christmas,” Carrie Ramsey said. “He still didn’t know anybody. We were still in stage-3 kidney failure.”
However, Paul Ramsey recently received positive news in relation to his kidney function as he is now in stage-1 kidney failure, which is less severe and means that nothing significant should occur without warning.
“Believe it or not, it is the good man above that has been riding this with my kidney,” Paul Ramsey said. “I have not been on any medicine.
“My numbers went from about a 30 when I was in the hospital for 20 days. They checked it a week ago, and it was at above 50.”
Carrie Ramsey added, “God is the one that has brought us through all of this.”
Paul Ramsey was recovering during last Christmas and really wasn’t able to participate in many of the activities. In fact, it was approximately a month later before the reality of having lost his lower leg set in.
“It was about a month after I came home that it really set in that I had to lose my leg,” Paul Ramsey said. “I fought the battle of the nub. I fought from about a month and half or two months after Christmas of it finally healing up. All of it finally healed except for one spot.”
Paul Ramsey had to have reconstructive surgery on the nub, but he said that it has been good since then. He received his prosthetic leg in March.
He’s still becoming accustomed to maneuvering around with the assistance of a cane.
“Getting up and just going to the sink or going to the refridgerator, it takes me probably 45 minutes,” Paul Ramsey said. “When I stand up, it takes me a few minutes to get the nub used to a 200-weight being on it. I’m still working on balancing and getting around and everything.
“I won’t attempt to go outside unless I have someone around me or if I have my cell phone in case I fall.”
Ramsey is expected to receive a new foot that will connect more easily to the rod that attaches his upper leg to the foot.
“It will make it a little easier on me,” Paul Ramsey said.
Prior to the accident, Paul Ramsey worked in construction, regularly operating Bobcats and bulldozers.
“I think about it all the time, especially when there’s something I used to do my whole life and I can’t do it anymore,” Paul Ramsey said. “You have to wait for somebody else to do it. You have to pay for someone to do it, and you haven’t had to pay for it your whole life.”
He also has raced cars for much of his life, beginning when he was 18 years old at the Macon County Fairgrounds. That’s one of the things he misses most.
“It’s driving the racecar,” Paul Ramsey said. “But to be honest, it’s just being able to get around and walk at the family functions.”
A serious racing accident 15 years ago led to Paul Ramsey realizing that he is diabetic, which impacts his kidney function.
“My sugar has run over 600 most of my life,” Paul Ramsey said. “I had a stock-car wreck in 2005, and it broke my neck, my back and my right leg from the knee cap down. I was in the hospital at Beech Bend (hospital) for 10 days.
“Ever since then, I found out I was diabetic. It threw my body in so much trauma, that’s where (my sugar) has been. Since they’ve amputated my leg, my sugar has been as low as 90 or 70.”
The Ramseys have lived in Macon County for 13 years and have been married for 11 years.
“I’m glad he’s up moving around,” Carrie Ramsey said. “He’s more alert. I just thank God that he’s here with us.
“One thing I can say about this is that he’s funnier. He sits around and watches Jeff Dunham. If he’s getting in a depressed mode, he’ll say something funny. I’m glad he’s able to enjoy himself.”
Paul Ramsey would previously go in for checkups at the Haggard Clinic in Hermitage every three weeks, but now, he has transitioned to visiting every 45 days.
“I feel pretty good,” Paul Ramsey said. “Some days, I feel pretty good. Some days, I don’t feel like doing anything. It just varies from day to day.”
Carrie Ramsey points out that the relationship between Paul and their 11-year-old Makayla has improved considerably over the past year.
“Since all of this has taken place, their bond has come a whole lot closer,” Carrie Ramsey said. “She’s more of a daddy’s girl.”
One of Paul Ramsey’s biggest transitions is simply finding ways to stay occupied.
“It’s as boring as all get-out,” Paul Ramsey said. “When it’s warm weather, I was out running around.
“It gets tiresome and old. It bothers me. It’s an adjustment that is going to take time to get used to.”
However, he’s determined to transition into a new way of life.
“It was a long road,” Paul Ramsey said. “I’m not going to give up. I’m not a quitter.”
