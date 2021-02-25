A Red Boiling Springs woman was arrested after she allegedly struck a 10-year-old boy with her cellphone.
Amanda Rose Ehringer, 32, was charged with child abuse following the incident, which took place on Feb. 12.
According to the arrest report, Red Boiling Springs police officer Joey Wilburn received a complaint from the victim’s mother, which stated that her sister — Ehringer — assaulted the boy earlier that day.
The incident occurred at a residence located on Elm Street in Red Boiling Springs.
The victim’s mother said that he had a knot on his head from the assault.
During the investigation, Wilburn spoke to all witnesses, and it was learned that the boy was sitting at the table arguing with Ehringer while she was in the kitchen.
Ehringer then allegedly approached the boy and hit him in the head with a cell phone that was clinched in her hand.
When Wilburn spoke with Ehringer, she said that she hit him in the head with her cell phone, resulting in her arrest.
Her bond was set at $10,000, and her court date is slated for March 3.
