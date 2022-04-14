Red Boiling Springs High School Athletics Director Don Jones has named Terra Pryor-Allen as the new girls’ head basketball coach for the High School and Junior High School Lady Bulldogs.
Allen graduated from Macon County High School in 2013, claiming the TSSAA State runner-up in two consecutive seasons under former coach Larry White. Allen graduated from Cumberland University in 2017, and accepted this new position April 4.
Allen is not a rookie to coaching. She began her career coaching the fifth and sixth grade Macon County basketball teams, a stint which lasted three years, then upward in age group to serve as assistant coach under White with the Macon County Junior High School Tigerettes.
Terra feels her past experience has helped prepare her for this new high school coaching adventure, and becoming a part of the basketball tradition of Red Boiling Springs is an honor, she said.
“I’m thrilled to be taking over a team that just finished this past season by claiming the Region 4-A Championship of the sectional round,” Allen said.
The coaching position became available after the former Red Boiling Springs High School Lady Bulldog basketball coach Layce Colter was suspended after being arrested on school property for allegedly attempting to buy meth on school grounds.
