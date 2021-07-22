The Macon County Fair had been held every year since 1982 … until the COVID-19 pandemic halted that a year ago.
However, area residents are looking forward to this year’s event, which annually attracts approximately 30,000 people and begins on July 31.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how many people we have,” Macon County Fair Board President Jeff Hughes said. “At Hillbilly Days (held recently at Lafayette’s Key Park), I was up there three nights, and I had a lot of people come to me and ask if we were still having the fair. They said, ‘We’re looking forward to it.’ ”
Hughes and the rest of the Macon County Fair Board is looking forward to it as well.
“I’m excited, because we missed a year,” Hughes said. “To me, it’s going to be a bigger challenge.
“I’m excited for our new people to see how they handle it. I’m looking forward to getting back to where we used to be, getting to see people. Sometimes, the fair is the only time you see people for a year.”
The fair board intensified its planning in May.
“We start really getting after it in May,” Hughes said. “We go to two meetings a month. Some of us will go out and work (around the fairgrounds), painting or cleaning or building something.”
However, lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed some of the progress.
“It’s hard to get (materials) together,” Hughes said. “It takes forever to get it.
“You hope everything has fallen into place. This COVID (pandemic) has changed everything.”
Responsibilities are dispersed amongst the 20-member board.
“There’s a lot of communication going on,” Hughes said. “There’s somebody calling and lining up something to do, getting judges lined up. Everybody has a part. There’s a chairperson for every event. If they don’t have an event that night, they need to step up and have something else. Everybody has their own responsibility, and they know what to do. It just happens.
“I hope it all goes off without any problems.”
The fair board consists of volunteers, and there are others who are not a part of the fair board who volunteer their time as well.
“They do it and don’t require anything in return,” Hughes said. “That’s really big. It’s an all-volunteer staff. It’s a working board. Everybody has a part to play in it.”
Hughes said that at the 2019 Macon County Fair, the helicopter ride returned and was widely popular.
There will be another past event that is returning this year.
“No. 1, it’s the truck pulls and the demolition derby,” Hughes said of the most popular attractions. “The year before last, the helicopter ride was a big hit.
“We’re bringing back the lawnmower pull this year. We haven’t had it in several years. It’s going to be better.”
The fair will run through Aug. 7, and gates open at 4 p.m. each day.
