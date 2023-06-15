NASHVILLE — The former student who shot through the doors of a Nashville Christian elementary school in March and killed three children and three adults died from gunshot wounds to the head, torso and other parts of the body, an autopsy report released Monday showed.

The autopsy said the manner of death of 28-year-old Audrey Hale was homicide. The report — released by the medical examiner in Davidson County, which encompasses Nashville — said Hale not only had gunshot wounds but also blunt force trauma throughout the body.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.