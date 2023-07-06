Only 7% of people who experience a widowmaker heart attack survive.
Lebanon resident and country artist Levi Coby is one of the fortunate few.
After he survived a heart attack in the mountains of Colorado in January and later underwent surgery, other artists and friends banded together to put on a concert to raise money for Coby’s needs.
The concert will be held at the Opry Pavilion of Wilson County Fairgrounds on July 22, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
“I was on a mountain in Colorado with my brother-in-law,” Coby said. “We were four wheeling, and we got stuck. It was snowing, and we were under the Jeep frame, trying to get the snow out. I thought if I tried to chop some branches, I could make a track. All of a sudden, my breathing was really heavy, and I got a coffee cup. I was breathing into (the coffee cup), and praying like crazy.”
At that moment, Coby hadn’t known that he’d had a heart attack.
“I started breathing a wee bit better,” Coby said. “I started trying to get the Jeep out again, not knowing that I’d just had a heart attack. We went (to the hospital) at least six weeks after that. I even flew in a plane. I should have died. The doctors have said that I’m a miracle so many times.”
There were a handful of factors that led Coby to go to the hospital.
“I gradually started losing my breath,” Coby said. “We first thought that, because we were in Colorado, that it was the altitude. Then, we thought it was walking pneumonia. Then, we realized that I’d actually had a heart attack. I thought I’d had a panic attack up in the mountains. I hadn’t realized I’d actually had a major heart attack. My feet started to swell as well, and I was really struggling to catch my breath. (The doctors) told me that my lungs were full of fluid, and I was virtually breathing underwater.”
When Coby went to the hospital, he said that he was barely alive.
“When you have a heart attack, your heart is (usually operating) at 25 or 30%,” Coby said. When I went to the hospital, my heart was at 10%. I was barely alive. What had happened was what they called a widowmaker. The main artery to the heart was 100% blocked. They virtually said that I put them in a predicament, because it’s called the widowmaker for a reason.”
Coby was told that if they didn’t do a heart transplant, he would die. The hospital brought in a specialist to perform the surgery.
“The doctor came in and said, ‘We have to go through this artery to free it, but if the wire goes any other way than straight through, we can’t save you ... so if this operation goes awry, you’re going to die,’ ” Coby said. “It was a lot to take in. Because my heart was so low, they couldn’t put me out. I was having a conversation with God, and all of a sudden, I heard a voice. I’m positive it must have been Jesus. I just heard, ‘My father has big plans for you.’ Then, all of a sudden, the doctor said ‘All right Levi, we’ve fixed your heart.’ ”
Cabin Fever Productions Owner Michelle Storm has organized a benefit concert to raise money for Coby in Fiddler’s Grove at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
“I found out from his wife because he couldn’t speak at the time,” Storm said. “It was a really hard day.”
Storm immediately began efforts to help Coby as he had helped her when she was ill a few years ago.
“When Cabin Fever was in trouble when I had cancer, and I was in a wheelchair two years ago, Levi had the idea to help keep the studio open by doing a benefit concert,” Storm said. “It’s kind of like one hand washes the other. We saved the studio while I was recovering, and I told Levi, if the Lord ever gives me a chance to pay you back, I would. He lived here at the studio. He and the producer and a couple of the artists were helping take care of me for almost a year. Levi’s just (like) my brother, and I just felt that it was the right thing to do.”
It’s been emotional for Storm to see other artists coming together to help Coby.
“It brought tears to my eyes, the way that everything is falling into place like a puzzle,” Storm said. “It’s been overwhelming, but I knew that God’s hand was in it. Everything has fallen into place, and it’s overwhelming and such a blessing.”
C4 is one of the artists performing at the benefit concert, and he met Coby on social media.
“I’ve watched him grow and become more and more successful,” C4 said. “I’ve always celebrated his victories, and he’s just a really nice guy — very kind, compassionate, humble — and I just felt compelled to help him.”
C4 found out about Coby’s heart attack after Storm put a call out on social media for artists to participate in the concert.
“I knew that Levi had kind of gone quiet, but I did not know why,” C4 said. “It was quite shocking to me. I was surprised, and then, I just jumped into action. I think it’s just part of the character of an artist to use my talents to be of service to humanity in any way that I can.”
Coby said that watching people come together to help him has been a gratifying experience.
“I’ve hardly been able to keep the tears in,” Coby said. “It’s just been absolutely overwhelming. I’m just so grateful, and it’s crazy. I was always the one who would be the first one to play at a concert to help someone. I’ve never been on the other side.”
