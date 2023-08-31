Last Wednesday, the creek that runs along Long Hungry Road in Red Boiling Springs ran black.
“We’d had a complaint of (people) smelling gasoline in the area, and it was a real strong smell of gas and oil,” Red Boiling Springs Mayor Kenneth Hollis said. “That’s how it started. The creek was black.”
After receiving the complaint on Wednesday, city employees started to look into what could be causing the problem.
“Our concern was that it would get into our water source,” Hollis said. “That was our main concern. If it was in the creek, it bothered us, but it wouldn’t be the emergency it could be if it got into our water source. We had two springs down by the creek that we were really concerned about.”
Thankfully, the city was able to ensure that the pollution didn’t reach the water supply. It was discovered that the pollution was caused by a pipe bursting in the ground, and the leak was coming from a local gas station. The leak has since been stopped.
Before it discovered the cause and source of the pollution, the city brought the state in on Thursday morning.
“That’s when I started getting all my ducks in a row, calling Sen. (Ken) Yager, calling the governor’s office and informing everybody that we needed them in Red Boiling,” Hollis said.
Yager got the call on his way home from the legislative special session in Nashville and told Hollis he would be in Red Boiling Springs on Monday, on his way back to the special session.
“The mayor called me, and so we talked for some time on the telephone, and he was alerting me to the problem,” Yager said. “At that time, they hadn’t found the source of the pollution, so there was — at that moment — an even greater sense of urgency. They’ve since found the source and are on the way to getting it fixed.”
The city had to do some exploratory digging to find the source of the leak, which helped the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to find it on Thursday night.
“We’d narrowed it down to the gas station,” Hollis said. “We weren’t sure what it was. (TDEC) sent people from the water main company. They actually found (the cause) within an hour.”
According to TDEC, the owner of the gas station has hired a contractor that will help with what comes next.
“The Enviromental Protection Agency (EPA) has set up a well down on Market Street,” TDEC enviromental scientist Shawn Puckett said. “They’ve put in a plastic, 24-inch well that is a oil water separator. The oil, the gas, floats to the top. They vacuum it up, and they’ve affixed this well to where it would capture that.”
Yager and representatives from TDEC met with Hollis and city council member George McCarary to discuss next steps.
“We’ve stopped the pollution,” Yager said. “Now, we’ve got to clean up. That’s going to be a very expensive prospect.”
Yager has had some experience with situations like this before. Grants and state funding may be able to help with costs.
“My main concern is I want to make sure that the city doesn’t have to bear the cost,” Yager said. “We’ll see what happens. TDEC will check it out, and we’ll take it one step at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.