Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 2:55 pm
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department is looking to purchase new firearms for its deputies.
During the Macon County Commission meeting on June 5, Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn informed the committee of the need.
Law enforcement agencies across the nation are slowly transitioning back to 9 millimeter weapons
We’re changing calibers from .40 caliber to 9 millimeter (pistols),” Wilburn said. “The reason for the change is that accuracy and control of the 9 millimeter is better and safer for the officer. The ballistics are very similar, but 9 millimeter ammo is a little cheaper.”
The weapons that the department is currently using would essentially be exchanged for the new firearms.
What we do is a transfer of weapons that we currently own for the new ones,” Wilburn said.
Wilburn views the transition as beneficial in multiple ways.
All funds used to purchase the new firearms comes from drug seizures and things like that,” Wilburn said. “Taxpayer revenue does not pay for this, and we’re getting a better, safer, and cheaper product.”
According to Wilburn, the 9 millimeter pistols are some of the most reliable firearms available in configurations most popular with police agencies. They are believed to be much less likely to have major changes in duty ammunition, and function very reliably with practice ammunition. In addition, 9 millimeter pistols are generally more compact and easier for officers with smaller hands to handle comfortably.
Wilburn is hopeful to soon obtain approval from the county commission order to make the transition in firearms for his deputies.
