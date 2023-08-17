Macon County's 2023 fair, a success

Youngsters competed in the children’s demolition derby at the Macon County Fair.

 Erik Hernandez/Macon County Times

Each year, area residents flock to the Macon County Fair to enjoy family fun and entertainment.

This year was a record year in more than one way according to Macon County Fair Board President Jeff Hughes.

