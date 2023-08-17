Each year, area residents flock to the Macon County Fair to enjoy family fun and entertainment.
This year was a record year in more than one way according to Macon County Fair Board President Jeff Hughes.
“Attendance was up quite a bit from last year according to gate figures,” Hughes said. “I’d say our food vendors this year were as good or better than any year since I’ve been on the board. We also had a bigger variety of food that everyone seemed to enjoy.”
This years fairgoers also took to social media to share their experiences at the fair.
“My wife has Facebook, and she was surprised at all the posts she saw that were so positive about our fair,” Hughes said. “It is really nice to see and hear about the great experiences everyone had this year. That is what our fair is for, for families to spend time together and have fun and make memories.
“I think this year’s carnival was also one of the better ones we’ve had in a long time. It was set up well, clean, and well-organized. We did have a little bit of a storm one night that had us scrambling to retrieve and set up signs and flags and pick up trash that had been blown around.”
Hughes indicated that events like the demolition derby, truck/tractor pulls, and junk car race were big hits as well.
“The biggest hit this year was the new junk car race,” Hughes said. “It was on Monday night, and we are going to move it to opening night (Friday) next year because it was so popular. We already have many wanting to enter next year, including women. We had 51 cars in the race, and I believe I enjoyed that night better than any other.
“The event costs very little to put on compared to the truck and tractor pulls because of the sled rental and fees we have to pay. We’re excited for next year.”
The final Saturday night of the eight-day event was the biggest attendance night of the week.
“Our biggest crowd was closing night, Saturday, followed by the previous Friday and third was probably the night of the derby (the opening Friday night of the fair),” Hughes said. “Demolition derby participants are starting to slip. This year we only had 15 or 16 entries. I don’t know what it is. Maybe it’s getting harder to find cars for these things.”
In 2020, Macon County Fair didn’t take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the entire state of Tennessee, there were only three county fairs that year,” Hughes said. “The numbers have gone up each year since, and this year was a really great year for us. Like I said, people have been talking and spreading the word on how much they enjoyed the fair this year. We have two judges from the state each year that judge our county fair, and this year, the judges were bragging on how clean and organized everything was.
“We’re happy that everyone enjoyed themselves, especially the kids. After all, that’s what it’s all about.”
