At the Macon County Courthouse on Monday night, animal control officer Ashley Carter met with Macon County commissioners at a work session and addressed animal control issues that have become prevalent throughout the county.
According to Carter, having an animal roaming freely off an owner’s property is illegal under Tennessee law, but it has become a problem in Macon County.
If caught roaming, an animal can be impounded, and the owners could face paying an impound fee in order to reclaim the animal.
“I can’t legally take a dog from their property,” said Carter. “But if I go out and the dog is at large (running freely off its property), I can legally pick that dog up and charge (the owners) an impound fee to get the dog back. (When) I do impound a dog, state law says that I have to give (the owners) three days to reclaim the animal.
“We have a lot of repeat offenders. The way my guidelines are written, I am supposed to give them three verbal warnings. After that, we are supposed to request the assistance of the sheriff’s office.”
Carter indicated that it is the practice of Macon County Animal Control to only hold an impounded animal briefly before it faces euthanasia.
“I hold them for a week ... then, I put them up for euthanasia,” said Carter. “If we are full, we don’t hold them that long anymore. If the pound is full, or if it’s close to being full and a new dog needs to come in, we are automatically saying that dog has to be euthanized on such and such a date. If it doesn’t get rescued by then, it will go to the vet (to be euthanized).”
For impounded animals facing euthanasia, Macon County Animal Control has begun to use social media as a tool to help avoid having to put animals down.
“When you put a dog on social media and say that it’s going to have to be euthanized, it gets rescued,” said Macon County Mayor Steve Jones.
Carter added, “So far, it has worked. Nine times out of 10, the dog is gone before (it is euthanized).”
As on Monday, Macon County Animal Control had seven impounded dogs that will face euthanasia if not rescued within the stated time frame.
