County commission photo

Animal control officer Ashley Carter addressed the Macon County commission on Monday night regarding the issue of pet owners allowing animals to roam freely, which has become prevalent in Macon County.

 Roxanne Lambert/Macon County Times

At the Macon County Courthouse on Monday night, animal control officer Ashley Carter met with Macon County commissioners at a work session and addressed animal control issues that have become prevalent throughout the county.

According to Carter, having an animal roaming freely off an owner’s property is illegal under Tennessee law, but it has become a problem in Macon County.

