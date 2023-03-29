More than 30 animals were seized from a breeding mill in Lafayette last Thursday.
The owners of 26 large dogs, one small dog, five cats, and two chinchillas were charged with animal cruelty after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) seized the animals.
“We were contacted by law enforcement in Macon County to assist with the extraction (of the animals),” ARC Public Information Officer Michael Cunningham said. “ARC handles the live animal evidence in large criminal animal abuse cases.”
When ARC arrived at the property on Thursday, there were in a small shed along with a row of kennels and pens containing the animals.
“The small shed behind the house had a makeshift fence put together with zip ties, and they’d put wood pallets around the shed inside the pen because it was solid mud,” Cunningham said. “The mud was really deep. It was slick, and the entire area was full of feces.”
The shed doors were closed when ARC first approached. Inside, the field team found small wire cat cages.
“Some of them had three Great Danes in them, and they couldn’t even lay down,” Cunningham said. “They were just stacked on top of each other. A couple of other cages had two dogs in them. They could not stand up all the way, because the dogs are too tall. So, they just had to lie in their filth.”
In addition to the dogs living inside the cages, there were several cats roaming inside the shed. Despite wearing a respirator, Cunningham indicated that his eyes were immediately burning due to high levels of ammonia gas inside the shed.
“The ammonia levels were incredible,” Cunningham said. “We registered over 300 parts per million (ppm). If you know anything about ammonia at all, that is super high. I do this all the time, and I don’t see ammonia levels that high very often. That’s produced by urine and feces being broken down, and the bacteria gives off ammonia gas.”
There were wood shavings on the floor to soak up the waste. When the owners would clean up the shed, they would put the waste into garbage bags and stack those bags in the corner of the room.
“It’s a poisonous gas,” Cunningham said. “We’re going to see eye injures where its burning off the outer layers of the cornea. We’re going to see skin issues where the ammonia is burning the skin, because the air is toxic. With long-term exposure, you begin to see liver programs, organ failure and shortening the life span of the animal.”
As for the other dogs that were located in the kennels on the property, the conditions weren’t much better.
“Back in the kennels, they were living in mud that was the overflow of the septic tank, which was all raw sewage that they were living in” Cunningham said. “Some of the animals have obvious medical issues.”
One of the dogs has double cherry eye, a condition where part of the eyelids are prolapsed and drooping on the outside of the eye. Another dog is pregnant. Others have visible lacerations.
“All of those are pretty much emergencies in our eyes,” Cunningham said on Friday. “We extracted all the animals and have them in our facility in Gallatin. Our vets have been working since 7 o’clock this morning. We’re going over them with fine-tooth combs right now and finding out all the physical signs of neglect and abuse.”
The emergency shelter assesses the animal’s medical and behavioral needs before the animals put up for adoption through other rescue organizations.
