More than 30 animals were seized from a breeding mill in Lafayette last Thursday.

The owners of 26 large dogs, one small dog, five cats, and two chinchillas were charged with animal cruelty after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) seized the animals.

