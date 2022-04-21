Some say the best teachers are those who show you where to look, but don’t tell you what to see.
With the annual Teacher Appreciation Day coming up May 12, community members reflect on the importance and long-term effects of teachers on their lives.
“The teacher that had the most positive affect on me was Cindy Gammons,” Macon County High School class of 1997 grad Cynthia Lynn Zareel said. “She will never know how much she saved me by being someone who showed me that they truly cared.
“I don’t know if she even remembers some of our conversations, but I do, and I cherish the memories. Chorus was the only class where I actually felt confident, like I could take on the world and everything would be perfectly fine. There were many days where I honestly didn’t know if I could go on just one more day, but she would say something to me... and it didn’t even have to be directly towards me, just in general... and it would give me the boost I needed. She made me feel as if she truly cared whether or not I was there, wanted me to participate, and saw something in me that no one else did. Thank you, Ms. G.”
Another MCHS grad, from the class of 2019, Dillon McFerrin, said her memories of teachers’ impact on her life are vivid.
“The teacher that I will always remember having a deep impact on my life is Ms. Katherine Vincent. She was my nutrition teacher and she created a positive hands-on experience of how to eat properly and maintain nutritional goals that still help me in my life today.”
To make this year a little more special for educators leading our children, the Macon County Chamber of Commerce is asking for participation in the event.
Call the Macon County Chamber of Commerce at 615-666-5885 or email:mcham ber@nctc.com with any questions or donations.
