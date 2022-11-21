TOWNSEND — Appalachian Bear Rescue has one more valuable tool in its toolkit and extra cash in its pockets to help care for injured and orphaned black bear cubs, as the winner of a Defender Service Award from Land Rover.

The nonprofit in Townsend got the good news recently at a ceremony in Saugerties, New York. Being the top vote getter in the Animal Welfare category won ABR a Land Rover Defender 130 and $25,000 in cash. Executive Director Dana Dodd made the trip to receive the recognition.

