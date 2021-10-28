Applications for entries into the annual Christmas Parade in Lafayette are now being accepted by the Macon County Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s parade will be held Dec. 4 at 1 p.m., with the theme of this year’s parade being “A Storybook Christmas.”
Cost for large business floats this year will be $30, while small business floats will be $20. Non-profit organization floats or vehicles will also be $20 per entry. Church floats are also $20 per entry.
For those wishing to enter an antique classic car, the cost is $10. Also, riders of four-wheelers and ATVs have a $10 per vehicle entry fee. Individual cars or trucks are also $10 as are horse and buggies or antique tractors.
Pageant queens can ride in the parade for $10 per car or $20 on a float.
Marching bands and public officials who wish to participate in the parade are exempt from the fees.
All parade participants, or their legal guardians if under age, must submit a signed waiver for in order to be in the parade. This signed waiver signifies that the participants will not legally hold the Macon County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Lafayette or Macon County responsible for any liability regarding the parade.
Regarding rules and regulations of the parade, the only Santa allowed in the parade will ride on the City of Lafayette Fire Department truck.
All participants should be lined up by 11 a.m., on the day of the parade for judging of floats and entries to take place.
Entry forms should be received at the Welcome Center, located at 685 Hwy 52 Bypass West in Lafayette by Nov. 23.
The lineup order for the parade will be set the week of the event.
