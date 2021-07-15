The Junior High 4-H Academic Conference recently took place in a one-day format and was taught by university faculty, staff and Extension specialists from four universities across the state.
The delegates submitted applications and were chosen based on their 4-H project work.
The Macon County 4-H delegates Hudson West in the wildlife and fisheries project, Jayden Hesson in the veterinary science project, and Trinity Nash in the poultry project. That trio attended Tennessee Technological University.
Logan West attended Middle Tennessee State University and participated in the food science project.
This academic confernence brings together 4-H members in different projects and provides youth with the opportunity to learn more about their 4-H project by doing hands-on activities and by participating in live demonstrations, games, and college tours.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.