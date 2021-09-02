The Tennessee 4-H Roundup and All-Star Conference was held recently at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Since 1924, Tennessee 4-H members have gathered annually on a campus of the University of Tennessee for roundup. The event serves to recognize 4-H members for their outstanding project work and leadership accomplishments.
The 4-H members submit project portfolios to be chosen as a state finalist, which results in them competing in an interview while at roundup to win awards, scholarships and trip to National 4-H Congress if they are at senior level II (consisting of 11th and 12th-grade participants).
Five Macon County 4-H members attended, and all five were recognized as state winners while at roundup and also won scholarships.
Aidan Flynn was a level II goat finalist and named a state winner in agricultural leadership, while Ella Flynn won the level I (9th and 10th grade) clothing and textiles project. Emma Stevens won the senior level II swine project, and Delaney Turner won senior level I (9th and 10th grade) citizenship project. Graycee West won senior level I (9th and 10th grade) swine project.
Stevens and Aidan Flynn will attend National 4-H Congress, which will be held from Nov. 26-30 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The state all-star conference is a part of the roundup program, enabling all-stars statewide to conduct service-learning projects and recognize outstanding service projects that have been conducted throughout the year. The week concludes with special assemblies, award and presentations, and state 4-H council elections.
Turner was selected to serve as junior representative on the state 4-H council. She will work with officers across the state to plan and conduct events for Tennessee 4-H throughout the next year.
On the last night at roundup, there is an induction ceremony for newly-initiated Vol State members, and Stevens and Aidan Flynn were recognized for their outstanding project achievement, leadership and service in 4-H. The Vol State Award is the highest award a Tennessee 4-H member can achieve.
— Submitted
