Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentJoshua Daniel Amos, 36, the 100 block of Gilmore Circle, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on March 18 by Officer William Tuck.
Justin Lea Pedigo, 30, the 400 block of Fargo Lane Branch, Hartsville, charged with theft of property and driving on a revoked/suspended license on March 18 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Joshua Lee Davis, 36, the 3800 block of Oak Grove Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on March 17 by Officer William Tuck.
Harold Wayne Strong, 56, the 2600 block of Powell Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with criminal trespassing on March 16 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Brenda Pendergast, 58, the 1600 block of Union Camp Road, Lafayette, charged with assault on March 16 by Officer Josh Meador.
Kevin Louis Perdue, 30, the 800 block of Howell Road, Westmoreland, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, disorderly conduct and filing a false report on March 16 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Joshua Michael Hauskins, 41, the 9400 block of Phillips Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on March 15 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Savanna Rice, 23, the 200 block of Eugene Keen Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with driving under the influence, child abuse, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of a weapon under the influence, violation of implied consent law, failure to exercise due care, financial responsibility violation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 17 by Officer Brian Trask.
Emmanuel Mateo, 23, the 1000 block of Spring Creek Road, charged with vandalism and domestic violence on March 19 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Daniel Lee Lewis, 32, the 100 block of Chaparral Drive, Lafayette, charged with harassment on March 19 by Officer Dylan Gann.
John Bates, 29, the 800 block of Oglesby Road, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on March 20 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Ashley Nicole Hart, 31, the 4100 block of Smotherman Lane, Hermitage, charged with violation of probation on March 20 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Joseph Anthony Bosco, 62, the 1800 block of Hix Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with domestic assault on March 21 by Officer Jake Ayers.
William Auston West, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with resisting arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license, speeding, evading arrest, reckless driving, license plate being displayed on the wrong vehicle, altering a temporary tag and financial responsibility violation on March 20 by Officer Josh Meador.
Lafayette Police Department
William Auston West, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on March 16 by Officer Jason Sells.
Patricia Reed, 30, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence on March 21 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Tosha Lynn Wooten, 39, the 2400 block of Hanestown Road, Westmoreland, charged with simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 18 by Officer Josh McClard.
William Joseph Onks, 30, the 400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault on March 18 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Robert Edward Coots, 28, the 600 block of Corn Cemetery Road, London, Kentucky, charged with criminal trespassing, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 18 by Officer Josh McClard.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentKasey Shiver, 47, the 300 block of Elm St., Red Boiling Springs, charged with public intoxication on March 16 by Officer Joey Wilburn.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Kurtis Daniel Birdwell, 33, the 2400 block of Long Hungry Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence on March 15 by Officer Adam Cothron.
