Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentKrystal Disman, 33, the 200 block of Calvert Road, Adolphus, Kentucky, charged with theft of property on April 7 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Anita Carter, 56, the 2200 block of Burford Road, Lebanon, charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule VI substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 8 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Amber Deshae Quillen, 29, the 1500 block of New Highway 52, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on April 8 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Tammy Alice Lee, 51, the 900 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on April 7 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Christopher R. Blankenship, 39, the 1100 block of Shiloh Road, Lafayette, charged with evading arrest and violation of probation on April 6 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Nicole Marie Carmack, 29, the 500 block of Macedonia Circle, Red Boiling Springs, charged with failure to appear on April 7 by Officer William Cherry.
Tonya Lynn Anderson, 50, the 100 block of Young Ave., Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on April 7 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Anthony Kane Jones, 24, the 3500 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of check law on April 7 by Officer Josh Meador.
Julian Winfree, 33, the 200 block of Mulberry Drive, Lafayette, charged with disorderly conduct on April 7 by Officer Josh Meador.
Harold Lee Staneart, 48, the 300 block of Highway 52 Bypass, Lafayette, charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended license, violation of light law, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 6 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Tommy E. Rush, 28, Highway 52 Bypass, Lafayette, charged with possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a schedule VI substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 6 by Officer William Cherry.
Jonas Neal Jones, 29, the 800 block of Mack Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with criminal trespassing and theft of property on April 6 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Jimmie Dewight Brown, 44, Clark Hollow Road, Whitleyville, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and revoked bond on April 6 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Shenia P. Wix, 43, the 1500 block of Manion Road, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on April 6.
William Lewis Rowe, 35, the 1000 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 5.
Clinton D. Robinson, 36, the 200 block of Paulk Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 5 by Officer Bryon Satterfield.
Kelly Dianne Loyd, 53, the 1000 block of Drury Ridge Road, Hartsville, charged with domestic violence on April 5 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Peter Thomas O’Connor, 36, the 2100 block of Austin Road, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on April 5 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Austin Chance Kernell, 25, the 400 block of Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with possession of a schedule I substance, possession of a schedule II substance and possession of a schedule IV substance on April 5 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Ashley Renee Fields, 28, the 200 block of Ferguson Hill Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of parole on April 5.
Lanika Donielle Davis, 29, the 1100 block of Skyline Drive, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on April 5 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Brandon Dewayne Taylor, 26, the 600 block of Brattontown Circle, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 9.
Bradley Eric Rogers, 30, the 100 block of Vulvo Drive, Hendersonville, charged with violation of probation on April 9.
Joshua Pete Burgett, 43, the 1000 block of Reece Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on April 9 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Aaron Gene Johnson, 47, the 300 block of Anker Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 9 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Mark Anthony Owen, 46, the 1000 block of Scott Road, Bethpage, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility violation, improper display, violation of light law and failure to carry registration on April 9 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Deborah Lee McKinney, 53, the 100 block of Gaines Hill Road, Westmoreland, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop for a signal or sign, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 9 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Henry Odell Saddler, 67, the 300 block of Annie Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with vandalism and aggravated assault on April 10 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Stetesha Welch, 21, the 100 block of Brush Hill Court, Gallatin, charged with aggravated assault and assault on April 10 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Robert Allen Carter, 40, the 100 block of Sam Tuttle Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on April 10 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Christian David Layman, 25, the 300 block of McCall Lane, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on April 10 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Clyde Scott Hall, 45, the 100 block of Chad Lane, Westmoreland, charged with possession of a schedule IV substance, possession of a schedule VI substance and public intoxication on April 10 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Christopher Michael Geruc, 31, the 400 block of Coleman Lane, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, failure to exercise due care, vandalism, leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle, violation of child restraint law and financial responsibility violation on April 11 by Officer William Cherry.
Tiffany Saddler, 32, the 10,000 block of Highway 52 West, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on April 11 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Bobby Ward, 37, the 10,000 block of Epperson Springs Road, Westmoreland, charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and public intoxication on April 11 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Sarah Lynn Patrick, 32, the 300 block of Powell Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with evading arrest, theft of property, criminal impersonation, the manufacturing of narcotics and violation of probation on April 11 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Lafayette Police Department
Holley N. Dowell, 30, the 100 block of Twins Lane, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on April 6 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Cheri M. Sprowls, 47, the 800 block of Pleasant Grove Road, Westmoreland, charged with theft of property on April 5 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Shelby L. Barrett, 21, the 1500 block of Taylor Branch Lane, Lafayette, charged with criminal trespassing on April 5 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Ashley Brooke Deckard, 24, the 2900 block of Highway 52 West, Lafayette, charged with shoplifting of more than $100 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Eric Clark Brummitt, 30, the 2300 block of Addison Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with theft of property and revoked bond on April 3 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Kenyan Harper, 23, the 300 block of Center Drive, Lafayette, charged with assault on April 10 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Fernando Oxlaj Acabal, 29, the 400 block of Meador Drive, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence on April 9 by Officer Derrick Gann.
Timothy Will Reynolds, 31, the 1400 block of Green Valley Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent law on April 9 by Officer Matt Looper.
Joey Richard Bybee, 40, the 100 block of Independence Way, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 9 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Curtis David Senters, 19, the 200 block of Brandi Lane, Lafayette, charged with possession of a schedule VI substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 9 by Officer Darrell Taylor.
Jeffery Patrick East, 25, the 500 block of Chaffin Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence on April 9 by Officer Josh McClard.
Felipe Antonio Eusebio, 40, the 100 block of Sycamore St., Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license and violation of light law on April 10 by Officer Josh McClard.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Ashley Renee Sloan, 29, the 500 block of Cemetery Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with violation of order of protection on April 7 by Officer Justin Cobble.
Lindsay Ladawn Evans, 34, the 2800 block of Oak Grove Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving under the influence and simple possession on April 9 by Officer Zachery Raney.
Carrie Judkins, 42, the 400 block of Wells Drive, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license on April 10 by Officer Justin Cobble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.