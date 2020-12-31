Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentDaniel Lee Evans, 37, the 200 block of Powell Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI substance, possession of a schedule II substance, poss of a schedule I substance, credit card forgery, theft of property, simple possession, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 21 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Justin Michael Summar, 35, the 1700 block of Shrum Cemetery Road, Westmoreland, charged with harassment on Dec. 21 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Donnie Ray Patterson, 46, the 800 block of Howell Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on Dec. 22.
Charles Michael Wright, 61, the 300 block of Hillsdale Estates, Dixon Springs, charged with violation of community supervision and failure to report as a sex offender on Dec. 22 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Amber Elizabeth Henderson, 29, the 1,000 block of Witcher Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Dec. 22 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Andres Vega, 45, the 400 block of Brattontown Circle, Lafayette, charged with assault on Dec. 23 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Celedonia Hernandez, 40, the 400 block of North Side, Madison, charged with driving under the influence, driving to the left of the center line and driving without a license on Dec. 25 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Joseph Michael Lewellen, 30, the 600 block of Blake Moore Dr., La Vergne, charged with violation of parole on Dec. 23 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Lafayette Police Department
Carrie Denise Jenkins, 38, the 1400 block of Sue Ann Lane, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on Dec. 22 by Officer Stacy Woodard.
Eggar Arnoldo Ruiz Lucas, 27, the 500 block of Coolidge Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and assault on Dec. 27 by Officer Stacy Woodard.
Adam Dylane Creasy, 36, the 400 block of Walnut St., Westmoreland, charged with theft of property, criminal trespassing and failure to appear on Dec. 23 by Officer Darrell Taylor.
Jennifer Ann Woodard, 45, the 200 block of Rollin Acres Loop, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear and violation of probation on Dec. 23 by Officer Jeff Tucker.
Corey Dale Jenkins, 43, the 100 block of William Circle, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on Dec. 24 by Officer Jeff Tucker.
Justin Wayne Gillespie, 35, Fountain Run, Kentucky, charged with shoplifting of less than $100 on Dec. 22 by Officer Stacy Woodard.
