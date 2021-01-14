Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentKevin Louis Perdue, 30, the 300 block of Hillsdale Lane, Dixon Springs, charged with domestic violence and joyriding on Jan. 6 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Jessie D. Cothron, 28, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with assault, resisting arrest, interference with an emergency call, driving under the influence, driving to the left of the center line, evading arrest, domestic violence and reckless endangerment on Jan. 5 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Christopher Demetrious Meador, 50, the 9000 block of Old Highway 52, Westmoreland, charged with aggravated assault on Jan. 4 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Tonya Michelle Troutt, 49, the 200 block of Maple Lane, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 4 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Stacey Danyail Satterfield, 43, the 1100 block of Red Hill Road, Lafayette, charged with arson, vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines on Jan. 6 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Anton Gable Owings, 53, the 2000 block of Taurus Farms Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Jan. 7 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Jerry Wayne Wooten, 29, the 2400 block of Hanestown Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 7 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Bradley Anthony, 23, Anchor Lane, Lafayette, charged with shoplifting on Jan. 7 by Officer William Tuck.
Victoria Sanders, 25, the 200 block of Red Tunnel Road, Bethpage, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 7 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Kevin Louis Perdue, 30, the 800 block of Howell Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of condition of bond on Jan. 7 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Kyle Gregory Smith, 30, the 10,000 block of Old Highway 52, Westmoreland, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, violation of registration law, financial responsibility violation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines on Jan. 7 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Ron Carson Kendrick, 37, the 300 block of Bennett Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with theft of property, burglary, criminal trespassing and vandalism on Jan. 8 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Huri Perez Cruz, 28, Twins Lane, Lafayette, charged with driving without a license, financial responsibility violation, leaving the scene of an accident and domestic violence on Jan. 9 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Cody Lane Ray, 20, the 200 block Olindeen Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 9 by Officer Mark Bartley.
Jeffery Gower, 30, Haven Way, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence, failure to give immediate notice of an accident and leaving the scene of an accident on Jan. 9 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Kenneth Shultz, 23, the 200 block of Reece Lane, Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault on Jan. 9 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Joshua Stanley Knight, 35, the 100 block of Oakdale Road, Westmoreland, charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespassing on Jan. 10 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Gregory Scott Baughn, 50, the 800 block Drury Ridge Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence on Jan. 10 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Tisha D. Wix, 28, the 2900 block of Highway 52, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 11 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Tina M. Brooks, 51, the 400 block of Swindle Road, Lafayette, charged with criminal trespassing and burglary on Jan. 11 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Lafayette Police DepartmentMelissa M. Agee, 38, the 400 block of Highland Park Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with shoplifting on Jan. 6 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Daniel Thomas Parsons, 32, the 3600 block of Jackson Ave., Memphis, charged with violation of probation on Dec. 31 by Officer Clint Hestand.
Jovani Jiminez Gutierres, 28, the 600 block of Elm St., Lafayette, charged with child abuse on Jan. 8 by Officer Shane Reed.
Breilynn Schmidt, 23, the 700 block of King Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines on Jan. 8 by Officer Jason Sells.
Mary Helen Gribbins, 57, the 1300 block of Addison Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with shoplifting on Jan. 8 by Officer Jason Sells.
Jack Steven Vincent, 68, the 1700 block of Honey Prong Road, Hartsville, charged with aggravated assault on Jan. 9 by Officer Stacy Woodard.
James Douglas Woodard, 50, the 5000 block of Jones Lane, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, drug-free school zone violation, and the manufacture and the manufacturing of narcotics on Jan. 9 by Officer Jason Sells.
Ricky S. Vaughn, 67, the 1800 block of Rock Bridge Road, Bethpage, charged with driving under the influence, possession of a weapon under the influence and aggravated assault on Jan. 9 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentJames Harold Mowell, 30, the 300 block of Center St., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 6 by Officer Josh McClard.
Janie E. Hall, 53, the 100 block of Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of probation on Jan. 5 by Officer Jeff Gentry.
Valery Johnston, 45, the 18,000 block of Clay County Highway, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 8 by Officer Jeff Gentry.
Joshua M. Johnston, 26, the 100 block of Timbrew Drive, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, failure to appear, evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license, reckless driving, simple possession, financial responsibility violation, license plate being displayed on the wrong vehicle and violation of probation on Jan. 8 by Officer Jeff Gentry.
Tennessee Highway PatrolMitchell D. Rippy, 18, the 100 block of London Lane, Portland, charged with theft of property on Jan. 6 by Officer Justin Cobble.
