Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentKirk Fishburn, 55, the 10,000 block of Old Highway 52, Westmoreland, charged with driving under the influence and financial responsibility violation on May 21 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Jonathan D. Newman, 37, the 7000 block of McCormick Ridge Road, Whitleyville, charged with failure to appear and violation of probation on May 25 by Officer Josh Meador.
Jeremy Shane Stafford, 42, B.J. Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on May 26.
Lazabrien Decortez Thurman, 28, the 400 block of Hattentrack Road, Gallatin, charged with violation of probation on May 27 by Officer William Cherry.
Chasity Beth Love, 44, the 9500 block of Old Highway 52, Westmoreland, charged with aggravated assault on May 26 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Lukas Meador, 20, the 2100 block of Franklin Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with assault and public intoxication on May 26 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Jessica Leigh Cochran, 36, the 100 block of Raccoon Road, Westmoreland, charged with aggravated assault on May 26 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Kyler Wallace, 19, the 100 block of Raccoon Road, Westmoreland, charged with assault on May 26 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Uriah Howard Cochran, 33, the 100 block of Raccoon Road, Westmoreland, charged with assault on May 26 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Johnny Rittenberry, 18, the 1100 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on May 26.
Timothy Will Reynolds, 31, the 4200 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with revoked bond on May 26 by Officer Brad Murphy.
Timothy Blake Crabtree, 27, the 1900 block of Scotty Parker Road, Gallatin, charged with revoked bond on May 25 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Shelly Renea Thompson, 41, the 4900 block of Union Camp Road, Lafayette, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 24.
James Harold Mowell, 30, the 300 block of Center Drive, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear, criminal trespassing and violation of probation on May 24 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Lafayette Police Department
John Wayne Loveall, 43, the 200 block of Lafayette Landing, Lafayette, charged with criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended license and the manufacturing of narcotics on May 26 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
