Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentBrianna Lynn Martin, 38, the 800 block of Vernon Road, Hestand, Kentucky, charged with burglary, vandalism and theft of property on March 29 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Keith Douglas Pippin, 41, the 8800 block of Galen Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of order of protection, evading arrest, failure to appear and violation of probation on March 29 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Ashley Nicole Hart, 31, the 4100 block of Smotherman Lane, Hermitage, charged with violation of probation on March 30.
Christopher David Wells, 38, the 700 block of East Maple St., Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with violation of check law, failure to appear and violation of probation on March 29 by Officer Brian Trask.
Mason Edward Sullins, 26, the 3300 block of Hartsville Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on March 29 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Anthony Kane Jones, 24, the 1100 block of Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of check law on March 28 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Justin Allen Martin, 33, Blue Jay Lane, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on April 1 by Officer William Tuck.
Patrick Darren Moyer, 40, the 100 block of Speck Road, Lebanon, charged with resisting arrest, registration violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, the manufacturing of narcotics, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 2 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Tonya Lynn Anderson, 50, the 100 block of Young Ave., Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license on April 2 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Timothy Gene Cook, 50, the 1900 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on April 5 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Randy Davis, 63, the 7300 block of Bakerton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with aggravated assault on April 3 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Christina Lynn Goolsby, 38, the 2100 block of North Springs Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with theft of property on April 3 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Lafayette Police DepartmentDeionye Rettich, 23, the 400 block of Anna Marie Lane, Hartsville, charged with assault on March 30 by Officer Derrick Gann.
Ronnie Lee Farmer, 32, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on March 31 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Patricia Reed, 30, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with revoked bond and violation of probation on March 29 by Officer Jason Sells.
Jacob Gadberry, 40, Dotson Road, Lafayette, charged with theft of property and merchandise on April 1 by Officer Elliott Sandifer.
Amy Marie Coker, 35, Dotson Road, Lafayette, charged with theft of property and merchandise on April 1 by Officer Elliott Sandifer.
Ashley Wix, 27, the 400 block of Cook Road, Portland, charged with theft of property on April 1 by Officer Darrell Taylor.
Eric Clark Brummitt, 30, the 2300 block of Addison Hollow Road, charged with aggravated burglary, criminal trespassing, evading arrest, criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 1 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentBrian Keith Carver, 47, the 100 block of Circle Drive, Hartsville, charged with theft of property on March 30 by Officer James Killmon.
