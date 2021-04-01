Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentSebastian Love, 21, the 800 block of Pleasant Grove Road, Westmoreland, charged with public intoxication on March 23 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Sebastian Love, 21, the 800 block of Pleasant Grove Road, Westmoreland, charged with domestic violence on March 24 by Officer Josh Meador.
Eric Clark Brummitt, 30, the 2300 block of Addison Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with burglary, theft of property, criminal trespassing and vandalism on March 24 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Judith Lavone Dotson, 53, the 150 block of Sonoma Drive, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on March 24 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Theodore Milligan, 26, the 500 block of Swanee St., Lafayette, charged with violation of probation, aggravated burglary, theft of property, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 23 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Billy Vernon Bandy, 42, the 900 block of Sutton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on March 23 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Alexandrea Elizabeth Bouchard, 24, the 100 block of Park St., Westmoreland, charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane on March 23 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Wesley Daniel Ritter, 41, the 900 block of Pointe Lane, Lafayette, charged with revoked bond on March 23 by Officer Cody Ballard.
Robert Glen Biggers, 44, Bodock Lane, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on March 23 by Officer William Cherry.
Brandon Dewayne Taylor, 26, the 600 block of Brattontown Circle, Lafayette, charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, burglary, criminal trespassing and vandalism on March 22 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Sharon Kay Eaton, 32, the 5500 block of South Commerce Road, Watertown, charged with violation of probation on March 26 by Officer William Tuck.
Brock Alan Driver, 27, the 800 block of Spring St., Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule IV substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 27 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Timothy Blake Crabtree, 26, the 1900 block of Scotty Parker Road, Gallatin, charged with evading arrest, assault, criminal trespassing and domestic violence on March 27 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Jerrod Lynn Roe, 34, the 200 block of Chamberlain Ave., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on March 27 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Ashley Nicole Hart, 31, the 4100 block of Smotherman Lane, Hermitage, charged with violation of probation on March 28 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Anthony Kane Jones, 24, the 1100 block of Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of check law on March 28 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Lafayette Police DepartmentKayla Blankenship, 32, the 600 block of Taurus Farms Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on March 23 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Kodie Lewyane Rollins, 34, the 8400 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication and possession of a legend drug on March 22 by Officer Josh McClard.
Joshua Allen Anders, 37, the 400 block of Campbell Hollow Road, Bethpage, charged with reckless driving, driving on a revoked/suspended license and financial responsibility violation on March 26 by Officer Elliott Sandifer.
Alexis Ruiz Carreno, 22, the 400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license and financial responsibility violation on March 27 by Officer Josh McClard.
Donny Webster, 40, the 100 block of Maple Terrace, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence and unlawful possession of a weapon on March 27 by Officer Josh McClard.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Tyler Bryant Clark, 25, the 16,000 block of Clay County Highway, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving under the influence and possession of a weapon under the influence on March 22 by Officer Joey Wilburn.
Bobbie Sue Lockewood, 44, the 3100 block of Thompson Lane, Westmoreland, charged with driving under the influence and possession of a schedule IV substance on March 26 by Officer Joey Wilburn.
Leah Deshea Mabry, 25, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on March 26 by Officer Joey Wilburn.
Tennessee ighway Patrol
Michael Montoya, 33, the 400 block of White Road, Portland, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle, helmet violation, improper U-turn and being a fugitive from justice on March 24 by Officer Ashley Mercer.
