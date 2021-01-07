Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentJessie D. Wallace, 22, Rex’s Lane, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence and filing a false report on Dec. 29 by Officer William Tuck.
Valla S. Bandy, 32, the 2000 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Dec. 29 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
David Curtis Martin, 36, the 2900 block of Highway 10, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Dec. 30 by Officer Jacob Law.
Brooklyn M. Hendrix, 21, the 100 block of Ben Armstrong Road, Celina, charged with failure to appear on Dec. 31 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Marshall Grady Mosely, 30, the 400 block of Church St., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear and escaping the custody of an officer on Dec. 30 by Officer Josh Meador.
Jamey Bowes, 43, the 300 block of Richards Lane, Red Boiling Springs, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 31 by Officer Josh Meador.
Nicholas R. Mayberry, 29, the 1300 block of Main St., Carthage, charged with domestic violence on Jan. 1 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Rolando Ramos-Cruz, 21, the 3200 block of Fort Blount Road, Hartsville, charged with revoked bond on Dec. 31 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Chad Michael Fisher, 34, the 1600 block of Old Highway 52, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 1 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Joseph A. Whittemore, 21, the 1400 block of Oak Forest Church Road, Adolphus, Kentucky, charged with assault on Jan. 1.
Kasmin S. Richardson, 26, the 100 block of Fairfield Road, Bethpage, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 1 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Joseph Allen Lamantia, 49, the 22,000 block of Reid Hurst Drive, Murfreesboro, charged with domestic violence on Jan. 1 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Cody James Blankenship, 35, the 1700 block of Shiloh Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 2 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Curtis Wayne Senters, 49, the 900 block of Scaggs Branch Road, Whitleyville, charged with theft of property and theft of service on Jan. 3 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Lafayette Police DepartmentDaniel Thomas Parsons, 32, the 3600 block of Jackson Ave., Memphis, charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct on Dec. 31 by Officer Clint Hestand.
Jason Allen Carter, 27, the 300 block of Oak Grove Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with public intoxication on Jan. 1 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Seth A. Cunningham, 26, the 1800 block of Mack Benderman Road, Culleoka, charged with theft of property and criminal impersonation on Jan. 1 by Officer Josh McClard.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Janie E. Hall, 53, the 100 block of Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving under the influence on Jan. 2 by Officer Jason Bohanan.
